Waterfowl hunters: Don’t spread phragmites

It was a typical late August morning. I was out in the wee hours snooping around looking for possible dove or early goose hunting sites. I was already dismayed by how much invasive phragmites had spread throughout some of my favorite spots.

In some spots, entire shallow ponds had disappeared. Now they were nothing be a sea of the invasive plant that seems to be gobbling up every square inch of ground it can find in southern Illinois.

As if this weren’t bad enough, I happened upon a young man cutting large bundles of the plant and tossing them into the back of his truck. Nosy old woman that I am, I couldn’t help but stop and ask him if he was trying to eradicate the patch or what.

Nope – “I’m cutting this to brush my blind – it’s almost goose season.”

I nearly fainted. “Nooooo,” I wailed – “just NOOOOOOOO!” I did my level best to explain to the young man the dangers of cutting, moving, and especially using phragmites as blind camouflage. Still, he remained unconvinced that it wasn’t “cane” and insisted he did it every year.

“Yeah,” I thought to myself, “and guys like you are why the damn stuff is in nearly every ditch line in the county.”

Waterfowlers, let’s be clear, phragmites australis, also known as common reed, is a non-native grass that aggressively invades wetlands. Once established, it becomes nearly impossible to eradicate. It is not your friend.

Phragmites can be spread by windblown seeds or from fragments of the plant’s roots. If you hunt in areas where invasive phragmites is growing, these same seeds and fragments can stick to your gear. This includes boats, clothing, boots, decoys, and even dogs. The use of invasive phragmites to camouflage boats or blinds also plays a large part in spreading the invader. Especially when used to camouflage boat blinds that frequently travel from site to site, slinging seed and plant parts everywhere. Instead, hunters should use native plants, local cornstalks, or synthetic materials.

Invasive phragmites quickly and easily overtakes waterfowl habitat. Native plants, food sources, and areas of open water are destroyed. Instead of a healthy, diverse wetland habitat, you have a dense monoculture of nothing but phragmites. These dense stands reduce visibility and make game recovery impossible, not to mention that bird and wildlife populations will decline.

Once invasive phragmites becomes established, it is essentially too cost and labor prohibitive to eradicate. Even with determined and targeted efforts, it may take years before native habitat can be restored.

It’s essential that waterfowl hunters know how to identify invasive phragmites, and ensure that boats, gear, and even your dogs are cleaned and checked thoroughly after hunting in areas where phragmites is found.

This short video from Michigan DNR is a great introduction to waterfowl hunting and phragmites. Give it a watch.

We’ll take a more in-depth lookat how waterfowl hunters can avoid spreading invasive species in the next issue of Illinois Outdoor News. Remember, Be a Hero! Transport Zero!