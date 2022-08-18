Minnesotan catches new Wisconsin state record ‘pinook’

Algoma, Wis. — The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present.

Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself in the spotlight earlier this week after the Wisconsin DNR certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink and Chinook cross – as a new state record.

“It’s pretty cool,” Sondreal said from his camper at Capt. K’s Landing along the Ahnapee River in Algoma on Monday. “You just go fishing because you love fishing. I never ever thought I’d catch a state record.”

Sondreal and friend Landen Rodemeyer of Prior Lake, were fishing about seven miles off Algoma in Lake Michigan late Sunday, Aug. 14, when the hybrid hit a Moonshine spoon set 95 feet down on a rigger in about 260 feet of water.

The battle, he said, was nothing like that of a “king,” the name given to the lake’s most sought-after species, the Chinook salmon.

“That’s why I’m here year after year,” Sondreal said. “Nothing rips off 100 yards of line like a big king. It’s saltwater fishing in fresh water.”

Sondreal began fishing for salmon and trout about seven or eight years ago. He had an 18-foot Crestliner with a tiller, and knew very little about the Big Pond’s fishery.

“I grew up fishing the Bemidji area,” Sondreal said. “Walleyes, bass, pike, panfish. We came over here and didn’t know what we were doing, but miraculously caught like 10 or 12 fish, and I got the bug. I’ve been doing it ever since.”