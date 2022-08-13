Outdoor News Radio – August 13, 2022: Of Outdoor Afro … and ‘Prey’

As Game Fair 2022 kicks off, Outdoor News Radio launches with discussion between host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman on topics including Delta Waterfowl’s add-a-million-ducks-to-the-fall-flight effort and the likelihood of challenging baiting conditions for bear hunters this fall. Rue Mapp, the founder and CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Outdoor Afro, joins Rob for the middle portion of this week’s program to discuss her organization’s growth, how she’s become less fidgety out-of-doors, how the out-of-doors bonds people from all walks of life, and why hunting has become such an important part of her identity. Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to wrap up the program with his thoughts on Craig Engwall leaving the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Tim’s interview with shooting writer David Petzel, and a quick review of the “Prey” movie on Hulu.