Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 4, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports increased patrols at State Game Land 203 shooting ranges have greatly curtailed the early shooting that was occurring on Sunday mornings, when ranges open at noon. Multiple citations were issued over a several month period in an effort to eliminate the early use of the range.

Fayette County Game Warden Bradley Hyde reports two individuals have been found illegally operating ATVs on State Game Land 51 near Dunbar.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports warnings have continued to be issued for shooting range violations, and citations were issued to minors in possession of alcohol on Hunter Access property.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports seeing two juvenile bobcats while patrolling State Game Land 223.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports turkey sightings are more frequent this summer than last.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports sentencing has been set, pending a hearing in a case involving the unlawful taking of three antlered deer and one antlerless deer.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports that littering has become a major problem in the Michaux State Forest.

Juniata County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that charges were filed in an incident where young opossums were removed from the wild. One of them was taken to a public park where it was around several people.

Juniata County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports a citation was issued to a Mifflin County man who left a skunk in a live trap for at least four days.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports a felon who should not have been in possession of a firearm was again encountered at the State Game Land 242 shooting range. This time, the subject fled into the woods before making his way to a waiting car. The investigation into his identity revealed he has multiple felony arrest warrants for firearms charges out of York City. Stricter enforcement of range rules has had limited success. Many of the subjects involved in these activities have multiple prior felony and misdemeanor charges so the threat of a low-cost summary ticket from the PGC does not deter their behavior.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports an individual from the Roaring Spring area was charged for dumping several bags of garbage and deer parts along a road. Fines could range from $250 to $500.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy recently assisted Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission officers with an enforcement detail on the Susquehanna River, resulting in several summary level violations.

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports numerous bear sightings in the towns of Mechanicsburg and Camp Hill. The bears have been observed roaming through highly residential areas and have made meals out of backyard birdfeeders and garbage cans. Two young male bears were successfully trapped and relocated to a more suitable habitat. The bears were removed from the area to prevent habituation and to decrease the risk of the bears being hit on the road.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man was charged with disorderly conduct when he was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia in a public fishing access parking lot.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports there is an increase in nuisance bear complaints in residential areas due to year-old bears being kicked out by the mothers due to the breeding season. The young bears wander as they seek their own territory, and frequent easy food sources such as birdfeeders. “Please remove any sources of food for a minimum of two weeks to ensure the bear ‘moves on,’” Bietsch advises.

Snyder County Game Warden Austin Adams reports one person was found guilty for an unlawful deer, hunting over bait, and for placing feed in a DMA, and one person was found guilty for an unlawful turkey, trespass while hunting, and failing to tag the turkey.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports an increase in riding on State Game Land 84 in areas closed to motorized vehicles. “Even for those visiting from out of town, it’s always recommended to check trailheads and local regulations before heading out,” Workman said.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reports that two individuals pleaded guilty to over $1,600 in fines and are facing a combined four years of license revocation for the unlawful taking of a turkey and several other violations in the spring gobbler season.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reports that an individual was charged and pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of two mourning doves in a closed season.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman is investigating an incident where an individual attempted to kill a bear. Charges are pending.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Benjamin Johnson reports an individual keeping a whitetail fawn as a pet. The public is reminded not to touch wildlife.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating ATV/UTV use on two different sections of state game lands posted “Closed to Motorized Vehicles.”

Luzerne and Carbon counties Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports investigating the unlawful taking of an antlerless deer, during a closed season, in Lausanne Township, Carbon County. The deer was found to have a small-caliber rifle wound in its abdomen. A citizen reported the crime through the Operation Game Thief hotline. “Any additional information regarding this or other wildlife crimes can be called in anonymously at 1-888-PGC-8001,” says Ambosie.

Lackawanna Game Warden Eric Kelly reports increases in rattlesnake hunting on state game lands in the area. Kelly reminds snake hunters to be familiar with Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission regulations, as well as regulations governing state game lands use.

Luzerne County Game Warden Andrew Macko reports that, with complaints on the rise, there will be a significant increase in law-enforcement activities pertaining to Game Commission shooting ranges.

Columbia County Game Warden Jake Klinger has recently dealt with a lot of calls regarding young wildlife. Klinger reminds everyone to let wildlife alone and to not pick up wild animals, even if it seems to be the right thing to do. Always call the Pennsylvania Game Commission first.

Pike County Game Warden Alex Meyer reports there has been an increase in litter being thrown on state game lands.

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports an individual in Luzerne County was cited for unlawfully harvesting Canada geese out of season and within a safety zone.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports several treestands were found by the 34th class of cadets during their week of tracking training. These were all on state game lands, untagged, and outside of the dates where treestands are allowed to be left on these lands. Some trees had also been damaged due to bow hangers being screwed into them.