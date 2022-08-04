Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – August 4, 2022

important dates

AUG. 11: Natural Resources Commission meeting, Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater St., Detroit.

AUG. 15: Antlerless deer license application period ends.

AUG. 28: Reserved waterfowl hunt license application period ends.

SEPT. 1: Teal hunting season opens.

SEPT. 1: Early Canada goose hunting season begins.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER.

AUG. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Rivers Edge Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the The Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy, IL 62305. For more info call Derrick Nelson at (309) 224-2210.

SEPT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Hesperia Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Christ the King, 263 Elm Street, Hesperia. For more info call Brad Harrald at (231) 450-2162.

SEPT. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Kalkaska Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Moose Lodge 2348, 2210 M-66, Kalkaska. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 16: Ruffed Grouse Society will hold a banquet/fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. at the Forwards Conference Center in West Branch. For more info call Bonnie Michalski at (989) 387-0669.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Petoskey Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Emmet County Community Building, 1129 Charlevoix Avenue, Petoskey. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Grand Traverse Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at 231) 894-1515.

OCT. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Allegan Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Silo, 1071 32nd Street, Allegan. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Area Buck Fever Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak at (231) 362-3161.

OCT. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Big 4+ Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 State Hwy. 101, Florence, WI. For more info contact JoAnne Smith at (715) 674-2020.

OCT. 15: Whitetails Unlimited White River Chapter Buck Fever Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Rothbury Community Center, 7160 S. Oceana Drive, Rothbury. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Area Chapter Buck Fever Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Decatur VFW, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon. Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI, 48881. 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse.

Archery

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call 734-777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call 810-724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call 248-693-9799.

Shooting Sports

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-Dusk. Saturdays 10-3 p.m. Sundays Noon-Dusk

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, 616-642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m. till dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Please check our monthly calendar of events for dates & times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Shows

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Suburban Collection Showplace: For more info www.noviboatshow.com

Meetings

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, 248-225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.