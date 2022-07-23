Outdoor News Radio – July 23, 2022: Game Fair preview and a wolf webinar

Ron Hustvedt helps host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kick off this week’s broadcast with a preview of Game Fair 2022 plus ample discussion on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, including the renewed availability of remote border crossing permits into Canada. Wisconsin outdoors scribe Pat Durkin drops in for the second week, this time to talk about turkey populations around the country and how bag limits might be fluctuating for America’s favorite big game bird. Tim Spielman joins Rob to wrap up the show with a look at the latest news topics, including whether or not hunters will be able to bring birds back from Canada this fall (thanks avian flu) and a report on last week’s Minnesota DNR wolf webinar.