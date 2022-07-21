Time running out to comment on draft wolf management plan

While controversy over federal protection of wolves continues, Michigan is updating its wolf management plan and is seeking public input through Aug. 4. (USFWS photo)

The first time a heard the mystical howl of a gray wolf I was at a bowhunting camp in the heart of the Upper Peninsula some 15 years ago or so. The wolf was a good distance away and didn’t howl for long but it was a very cool experience and has stuck with me ever since.

An icon of the wilderness, wolves are good neighbors when they reside in the wilderness. But when they live in more populated areas where human/wolf contact is inevitable, concerns grow as conflicts arise.

Wolves in Michigan have been protected by state law since 1965, and by provisions of the Endangered Species Act since 1974.

Michigan’s first pair of wolves, leading biologists to surmise that wolves were breeding in the Upper Peninsula, was documented in the early 1980s.

Since the early 1990s Michigan’s wolf population has been growing, but management options have been hamstrung by federal protection.

In 2004, Michigan met its threshold for wolf removal from federal protection by maintaining a sustainable population of 200 wolves for five consecutive years. The DNR’s 2005 estimate of the state’s wolf population was 405 wolves. Today the population is estimated to be in excess of 700 wolves – three times what was initially required for removal from federal protection.

While wolf numbers have risen human conflicts as well as livestock and pet losses have increased, yet population management remains null and void. In Michigan it is illegal to kill a wolf except when human life is in jeopardy.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rightfully removed wolves in the Western Great Lakes Region, which includes Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, from federal protection in 2007 and returned management to the states. But lawsuits filed by anti-hunting and wolf protectionist groups have stymied removal several times since then.

The latest delisting was in 2021, but federal protection was again restored earlier this year when a California judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by the Humane Society of the United States. The judge ruled that the USFWS based its decision only on recovered gray wolf populations in the Great Lakes and Northern Rocky Mountains, but didn’t consider threats to wolves in other areas of the country.

The pendulum will continue to swing back-n-forth but eventually wolves will be removed from federal protection because, well, they have recovered in the Western Great Lakes. There is no need for federal protection, only a wise management plan that maintains a viable population, provides options when conflicts arise, and uses the North American Model for Wildlife Conservation as its guiding light.

The DNR has a viable management plan and is in the process of updating that plan. It is accepting comments on the draft 2022 plan through August 4.

If you have any interest in wolf management in Michigan, take time before Aug. 4 to look over the DNR’s draft management plan and answer a 20-question survey.

The plan is available here and the online questionnaire here.