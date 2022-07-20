Laker stocking ending in inland Cook County

Grand Marais, Minn. — Inland lake trout lakes in Cook County are now on their own.

More precisely, Minnesota DNR Fisheries managers recently decided to discontinue stocking lake trout into Minnesota’s eastern-most county.

The decision was decades in the making, and the result of the resiliency of the state’s largest concentration of wild lake trout lakes as well as the failure of stocking to help bring back or improve fishing on lakes with limited lake trout habitat, according to Matt Weberg, the DNR’s interim Grand Marais-area fisheries supervisor.

“We have been reducing our stocking over the past 10 to 20 years for a combination of reasons,” Weberg said in a phone interview this week.

Weberg, who recently took over managing on an interim basis the Grand Marais fisheries office following the April retirement of Steve Persons, noted a little history on lake trout management in the area. A restoration effort was kicked off by the agency following the species seeming disappearance from a number of lakes that they historically had been known to inhabit in the 1940s and 50s. That followed the introduction of some fish species to the area as well as marginal to poor summer water conditions and lake trout habitat.

Weberg said a reintroduction effort was undertaken in the 1990s and 2000s, when the state used the Gillis Lake-strain lake trout.

“It was felt that the native strain and habitat might allow us to at least develop a fishable population, with the goal to establish a wild population, one that can sustain itself,” he said.

For some of those lakes, the effort was short-lived, he said, with almost no return.

“When we ran our deep gill nets, we either would not see any fish or it would be a single fish or two fish, and then after that they would not show up (in subsequent surveys),” Weberg said.

East Bearskin and Flour lakes were two lakes in the area where there initially was moderate survival of the stocked lakers.

The lakes were being stocked every other year.

But over time, none of those stocked fish were showing up in any notable numbers. There might be one fish captured per survey.

Weberg contrasted those lakes – with limited lake trout habitat – with a lake such as Clearwater, where “the majority of the water column is lake trout habitat on an annual basis.” He added that the effects of introductions of species such as smallmouth bass are much more limited where there is more limited trout habitat.

At one point, Weberg said, most of the lake trout lakes in the county were being stocked, if for no other reason than to compensate for harvest of the natural population or to alleviate some of the harvest pressure.

“All of that stocking has been reduced for basically the last 20 years – longer on some lakes, as we saw all the fish in our surveys as wild (no fin clip) fish,” Weberg said.

Essentially, even where lakers were doing well, very few, if any, stocked fish were showing up in surveys, meaning, in those cases, reproduction of wild fish seemed to be sustaining the population, despite harvest pressure.

Any stocked lake trout have had their adipose fins clipped, so they easily can be identified.

“That is a powerful tool for understanding what percentage of fish in our lakes are stocked versus wild,” Weberg said. “Even lakes that were down, have rebounded to 70 to 90% of the fish we were catching (in surveys) being wild fish. That is what it was coming down to. One of the cut-offs we were looking for to discontinue stocking was the proportion of wild fish sampled in a survey. Does that meet what our goal would be for the lake?”

Weberg noted that on lakes such as Moss or Kemo, it was clear that wild fish were sustaining the wild populations there despite heavier fishing pressure.

While it may seem as if the DNR is giving up on some lakes, the bottom line is that stocking wasn’t making a difference if there wasn’t enough lake trout habitat.

“It is really us kind of making a determination on some of these marginal lakes that the stocking is not working,” Weberg said. “It is time to ‘call it’ on this effort. The remainder of our lake trout lakes are doing very well still. They are in great shape. Our classic lake trout lakes here are still holding very high volumes of quality lake trout habitat. The populations have been on a steady (unchanging) trend or on some lakes a slightly increasing trend as far as population abundance.”

What makes good lake trout habitat?

That has much to do with oxygen levels and water temperature.

“When we do our summer water-quality sampling, just looking at how much of the water column is suitable for lake trout habitat,” Weberg said. “Portions that have at least 5 parts per million dissolved oxygen, and then 55 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler water temperatures below the thermocline. As the summer progresses, the thermocline stretches deeper. You can get down to 30 to 40 feet. Below that thermocline, temps are usually within that 55 degrees, but oxygen depletion starts at the bottom of the lake and moves up as summer progresses.

“In some of our lakes with suitable habitat, the habitat can be squeezed down to anywhere from 10 feet to maybe a couple of feet in the most marginal of lakes,” he said. “That’s where things get very stressful for them. … In lakes where we attempted reintroduction, the stresses are too much for them to gain a foothold and survive for a long time.”

Lake trout are normally a long-lived, and slow-growing species, so time matters.

Weberg said the last Cook County lake to receive stocked lakers was Pine Lake, off of McFarland Lake, which received its last batch of stocked lake trout this past spring.

“There is the hope that this regime of three spaced-out stockings might provide a population boost there,” Weberg said.

Weberg reiterated that the closure of the stocking program in the county isn’t a negative.

“It is a success story for a lot of those lake trout lakes,” he said. “They were being stocked because it was felt that they might not persist through various pressures – fishing and environmental factors. To this point, most lake trout populations have performed well. The potential for using lake trout stocking is not off the board. We realized at this point it is not a necessary tool.”