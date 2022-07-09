Outdoor News Radio – July 9, 2022: Gutting the Pittman-Robertson Act?

Legislation that would gut the important Pittman-Robertson Act dominates discussion on this week’s broadcast. Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman also share the story of two southern Minnesota lads who represented their home state well at a national youth bass fishing tournament in Tennessee. Tony Peterson returns to talk about summer whitetail activity as well as his opinion on recruitment efforts in the outdoors industry. Ricky Brule from Anoka-based Vapor Trail Archery then joins the show to invite listeners to the pro shop’s grand opening on Saturday, July 23. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with news of the 2022 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener (Oct. 14-15), the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board drama, and Lesmeister’s take on the Pittman-Robertson Act bill in the U.S. Congress.