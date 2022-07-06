High-school anglers overcome odds in top tourneys

Florence, Ala. — It’s the end of Day 3 of a four-day (if you qualify) fishing tournament and your boat breaks down. But fellow tourney anglers give you a lift – including your fish – to the weigh-in and, it turns out, you qualify for the fourth day. But what to do about a boat?

It wasn’t just any tournament in which two Minnesota high school anglers were participating in late June. Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz, two 18-year-olds from Waseca and members of the Owatonna High School fishing team, were taking part in the concurrently running national and world fishing championships on lakes Pickwick and Wilson on the Tennessee River in Alabama.

And, despite the aforementioned boat issues, the duo of recent graduates finished third in the national competition and second in the world championship – the latter with a boat lent to them by a local resident after their own boat sustained lower unit failure at the end of the third day.

“That fourth day, we’re like, we’re just gonna go fishing and hope we catch limits,” said Krampitz, who’s fished with his partner, Matz, for four years on the team, and longer than that just for fun.

They were taking part in the Student Angling Federation events after qualifying via Minnesota tourneys a year ago. Aside from pre-fishing allowed before the tournament began, they’d never fished the lakes. They had, however, visited the area in early June and watched professionals compete in a Bassmaster Elite Series event. That, Matz said, gave the high-schoolers an idea of what to expect.

“You learn more from watching (the professional anglers) than you think you do,” he said.

The national high school tourney includes teams from across the United States that have qualified in state events. The world event is open to all SAF member teams. The tournaments started with more than 200 teams in the national event and 416 total (nationals included) in the world championship. Teams came from as far away as Hawaii and Zimbabwe.

After three days of fishing and nationals complete, the field was pared to the top 10 from the national event and the top 20 from the world event (as well as one “lucky draw”), and 31 teams started from zero – the top one-day bag to determine the world high school champion.

Krampitz and Matz, having finished third in the national event with six-fish (total) limits for each of the first three days, qualified for the fourth-day SAF High School Fishing World Finals Championship. How they got there was another story.

It was during the final day of pre-fishing, Krampitz said, that he and Matz “heard noises coming from somewhere (in their boat motor). It grew progressively louder” as the tournament went on, he said.

That might be unnerving for any boater. But it’s even more bothersome if you’re competing in a tournament and making runs some 26 miles up a river that’s new to you. But the two anglers were finding fish. The limit is three per angler and the team had reached six the first three days during harshly warm weather.

“It was brutal hot,” Matz said.

It was around noon on Day 3 when their boat’s lower unit “blew,” Matz said. Nearly 30 miles downriver from tourney headquarters, the anglers called the tournament director and explained their situation. Aboard with the anglers was their boat captain, Krampitz’s father, Dave.

“We waved down the first tournament boat that we saw, and they took us to the scales,” Matz said.

Dave Krampitz stayed with the anglers’ boat, eventually getting a tow to a nearby access by a boat from which a camera crew was recording tournament action.

While the third day’s bag (a three-day total of 32 pounds, 5 ounces of bass) earned the Minnesota high school students third place nationally, hopes of competing in the world event finale were fading.

“It was more stressful than anything, just trying to find a boat to use,” Walker Krampitz said.

But at the access, Dave Krampitz had encountered a local angler and, upon sharing with him what had transpired, the man offered to let the young fishermen use his own boat. The disabled boat, Walker Krampitz said, would serve as collateral. They didn’t know the man’s last name. But they had his first name and his phone number.

“He just said, ‘go for it,’” Walker Krampitz said. “He took my boat and I took his.”

Fishing in a shorter boat with a smaller motor may have, to an extent, held back Krampitz and Matz as they traveled on Day 4 to their favorite locations. The new boat was an 18-footer with a 150-hp motor. Previously they’d been fishing from a 21-footer with a 250-horse motor.

But it was adjusting to new electronics and other nuances that were trickier. For example, Spot-Lock, a Minn Kota trolling motor feature, was no longer an option for holding the craft in one fishing area.

“We actually threw an anchor on the fourth day,” Krampitz said. “We got a lot of goofy looks,” Matz added.

By day’s end, they’d caught three largemouth bass apiece, had a total weight of 11 pounds, 6 ounces, and also had bagged second place in the world championship.

It was an unexpected outcome for Krampitz and Matz. Maybe even more so for the man who’d lent them his boat.

“I think he was almost more shocked than we were,” Matz said.

Larry Kriesel, head coach of Owatonna’s high school fishing team, said the Krampitz-Matz duo steadily has improved over the past few years. Last year, they narrowly missed competing for the world championship. He knew they were onto something this year when he got a report back from Pickwick – even though his anglers didn’t reveal their secrets.

“They had a spot that nobody else was fishing, and they were using a technique that nobody else was using, and that’s what it takes,” Kriesel said.

Those tournaments complete, the duo will continue to compete in Minnesota’s Student Angler Tournament Trail events this summer. As recent graduates, they’re not eligible for national and world events next year.

Notes: Winners of the world championship were Wes Newman and Kendall Hatch, of Virginia. Jackson Betker and Kenrick Kisch, of Osseo High School, finished 24th. Winners of the national event were Fallon Clepper and Wyatt Ford, of Texas. Betker and Kisch finished eighth.