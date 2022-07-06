Expanded walleye take ahead for Mille Lacs?

Isle, Minn. — The walleye bite on Lake Mille Lacs has been so light this summer that the Minnesota DNR is considering liberalizing regs should a catch-and-keep season return Sept. 1.

An abundance of forage in the lake has driven down catch rates to the extent that the DNR recently offered a few options for members of the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee to consider during the committee’s “hybrid” meeting held at Appeldoorn’s Sunset Bay Resort on June 28 (some attended virtually, including Outdoor News).

“An abundance of forage in the lake is a main factor,” said Tom Heinrich, the DNR’s Garrison-area fisheries supervisor.

The level of fishing pressure and lower water temperatures this spring also likely contributed to current walleye take being lower than anticipated this summer.

Through the middle of June, state angler harvest, which includes both hooking mortality and harvest under a one-fish bag during the last two weeks of May – with a harvest slot of 21 to 23 inches or one over 28 inches – was about 12,500 pounds.

The DNR had estimated harvest would be at about 30,000 pounds of walleyes through that period. Currently, the walleye-fishing season is closed through July 15, with walleyes not allowed to be targeted by anglers.

The state’s allocation this year, including the roughly 7,000 pounds harvested this past winter on the central-Minnesota lake, is 80,300 pounds of walleyes.

Heinrich said the current projection by the end of October is for harvest to be about 35,000 pounds, assuming normal effort by anglers, water temperature, and catch rate. That would put state anglers at about half of their quota, which can’t be carried over to the 2022-23 season.

At last week’s meeting, DNR officials offered a couple of options for a fall harvest season and asked for feedback from members of the MLFAC, which includes resort and local business interests, as well as some anglers.

One option would be to keep the current 21- to 23-inch harvest slot (or one over 28 inches) in a one-walleye bag. That was set to take place under the current regulation, so long as state anglers were not on track to exceed the state’s safe harvest allocation.

But also trotted out was the option of expanding the bag to two fish this fall, which DNR models suggest would result in a small increase in the harvest of fish.

MLFAC member Dean Hanson, owner of Agate Bay Resort in Isle, said he didn’t like that option so much.

“People are having trouble catching one fish currently, so allowing a second fish in the bag doesn’t really do much for most anglers,” Hanson said.

He said he did like another option the DNR offered, which would expand the harvest slot to 20 to 23 inches and keep the limit at one walleye.

Fisheries managers believe this would increase harvest the most of the considered options, but not enough to put state anglers in danger of exceeding their quota.

Hanson said he’d prefer that an additional harvest opportunity occur in August instead of September, when angling pressure tends to decrease on the lake.

Heinrich and other DNR officials said that in future years, a mechanism and regulation that allows such “triggers” to kick in earlier might be available. But because the rule is what it is this year, that’s not possible. The process to change the regulation at this point couldn’t be completed before August.

“We can certainly consider building that into the regulation in the future,” Heinrich said.

Heinrich said yellow perch abundance in the lake, largely from the 2020 year-class, has increased to a level not seen in more than a decade. These fish, currently at about 6 inches, should continue to be available to most of the walleyes in the lake this year.

Walleye growth rates have been stunted in recent years by a lack of forage, with a good portion of the massive 2013 year-class of walleyes likely held up below the current harvest slot. But this summer, with the amount of forage in the lake, those fish could be expected to be on a growth spurt that could see a lot of fish move into the proposed and expanded harvest slot by the time it arrives this September, Heinrich said.

“Walleyes typically start to show growth beginning in July,” Heinrich said, noting that about 12% of released walleyes have been in the current harvest slot. About 27% of released walleyes would fit into the 20- to 23-inch slot.

Heinrich said the majority of MLFAC members appeared to favor the expanded slot. A decision likely wouldn’t be announced until September, he said.

At the recent meeting, it was announced that there is a new vacancy because Steve Besser, who represented muskie and pike anglers on the committee (he is also a member of the DNR’s esox citizen work group), was leaving the committee.