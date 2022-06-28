The Most Off-Road-Ready Silverado Ever Created.

Whether you’re on the hunt for your favorite blind or on your way to your favorite fishing hole, getting to your destination can be half the battle. Especially if it’s “off-the-grid”. Which is why you’ll appreciate having the strength and capability of the first-ever Silverado ZR2 on your side.

Designed with a package of exterior and chassis enhancements to increase off-road performance and capability, ZR2 allows you to power through extreme terrain adventures with a 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, Multimatic DSSV™ Dampers, and front and rear electronic locking differentials. The off-road cut front bumper enables an improved approach angle and large underbody aluminum skid plates offer additional off-road protection.

Long day of towing ahead? From start to finish, ZR2 offers advanced technologies to help make your towing job easier. Including 8 available cameras with up to 14 views1 so you can keep an eye on everything in tow— from pop-up campers to fishing boats.

Wherever the off-road takes you, get a front-row seat to all the action from the comfort of an interior designed exclusively for ZR2. Featuring a standard 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment touch-screen and 12.3-inch diagonal Driver Information Center.

Silverado ZR2 also comes with standard Chevy Safety Assist2, a package of six advanced safety and driver assistance features designed to help give you added confidence every time you get in your truck.

Built to tame the trails as the most off-road-ready Silverado ever created, ZR2 is taking strength and capability to new heights. Stop by your Chevy Dealer and experience the next chapter of off-roading today.

SELECT HEARTLAND CHEVY DEALERS

ChevyDealOnline.com

FNR/CHEVROLET

1 Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information. Some camera views require available accessory camera and installation. Not compatible with all trailers. See your dealer for details.

2 Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam and Following Distance Indicator. Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.