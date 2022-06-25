Outdoor News Radio – June 25, 2022: Pondering the updated wolf plan

The Minnesota DNR’s updated wolf plan dominates chatter during this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss a potential state wolf plan that, once federal delisting occurs, likely would allow some sport hunting and trapping. Tim Lesmeister also has some views on the topic as well as Federal Cartridge’s recent 100th birthday party celebration in Anoka. In between, Stan Tekiela drops by to discuss a number of nature topics, including big Canada goose broods, trumpeter swans, orange scarlet tanagers, and the time of plenty that wild critters call early summer.