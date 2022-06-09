Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 10, 2022

DISTRICT 1

CO Zach Painter and Probationary Conservation Officer (PCO) Joshua Salas, while on patrol in Gogebic County, responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on a rural road near Marenisco. The COs located the vehicle and two subjects inside who stated they had been stuck for approximately two hours after attempting to find a waterfall in the area. The COs contacted a local towing company to remove the vehicle for them.

CO Jenni Hanson assisted in the instruction of an off-road vehicle (ORV) Safety Course at the Ewen-Trout Creek School. Michigan Trails and Recreation Alliance of Land and the Environment (MI-TRALE) hosted the course at the school for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.

CO Jared Ferguson and PCO Jacob Daniel located a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that was reported for driving erratically. A stop was conducted and after investigation the driver was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs (OUID). The suspect was lodged in the Dickinson County jail.

CO Shannon Kritz received a Report All Poaching (RAP) complaint that a foothold trap was found after the season was closed. CO Kritz patrolled to the area and located the foothold trap, which was still set. The trap had an identification tag and CO Kritz followed up with the trapper. The trapper told CO Kritz he had several foothold traps still set for coyotes on state land. CO Kritz informed the trapper that the season had been closed for over a month. Charges are pending at the prosecutor’s office for trapping coyote during the closed season.

CO Jeremy Sergey was the first guest speaker at Marquette’s D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in over two years. The facility had been closed for guest speakers since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. CO Sergey discussed different types of cases conservation officers investigate as well as answered several questions the veterans had about natural resource law enforcement.

CO Jeremy Sergey has conducted three ride-a-longs in the past two weeks. Ride-a-longs had been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic but have recently been reinstated. CO Sergey is a District 1 recruiter and fulfills numerous requests for ride-a-longs for potential CO hiring candidates

DISTRICT 2

CO Andrea Dani, along with other COs, attended the Women in Law Enforcement Conference presented in Grand Rapids, Mich. The COs and approximately 400 other sworn and civilian attendees from across the state and other states learned from stories of both women and men in leadership positions in law enforcement. Officers from several departments shared their stories of the difficulties they experienced in law enforcement and how they were able to become leaders for their teams, eventually working their way through the ranks in a male-dominated field. Attendees learned about maintaining mental and physical health, the importance of male mentors for females and female mentors for males, dealing with sexual harassment and sexism in the workplace, as well as advanced techniques in cold case sexual assault investigations.

CO Justin Vinson attended Ask the Department of Natural Resources television show that aired in Marquette at Northern Michigan University. CO Vinson answered several questions that were called in by viewers of the show.

CO Cole VanOosten attended a Coffee and Conversation meeting led by the DNR Fisheries Division. CO VanOosten fielded several questions from members of the public regarding several recent regulation changes.

DISTRICT 3

CO Andrea Albert and PCO Sydney Griffor responded to a complaint of a brush fire that had escaped and was burning across a field. While en route, the COs could see a huge plume of black smoke from miles away from the fire. The COs found the subject was not just burning brush, but also burning a large amount of garbage when the fire escaped and burned almost an acre of field before the fire department was able to extinguish the fire. Charges for allow fire to escape and illegal open burning were sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

CO Andrea Albert and PCO Sydney Griffor received a littering complaint on state land in Charlevoix County from the RAP Hotline. The following day, the COs investigated the litter and discovered receipts and documents with the suspect’s name and date of birth among the trash spread throughout the field. The COs followed up with the receipt by viewing video footage from the business, which showed the suspect on camera at the same date and time as the receipt. COs Duane Budreau and Griffor contacted the suspect who admitted to leaving the litter. The suspect was issued a civil infraction for littering on state land, a warning for failure to post a camp registration card, and warning for attempting to cut trees on state land.

CO Tim Rosochacki responded to a complaint of a vehicle partially submerged along a flooded portion of a seasonal county road in the Pigeon River Country State Forest in Cheboygan County. The road runs through a beaver flooding and is frequently covered in water and the driver was unsuccessful in crossing it. CO Rosochacki arrived on scene and contacted the driver, who was very wet and extremely cold. CO Rosochacki had the driver stay warm in his patrol truck while awaiting a tow truck. Upon arrival of the tow truck, CO Rosochacki gave the subject a ride to meet someone to get him home.

In the middle of the night, CO Tim Rosochacki received a call from a Cheboygan County Sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a complaint of a subject possibly lost in the Pigeon River Country State Forest. The complaint came from a third-party caller who was not from the area. The caller stated she received a message from her ex-husband stating his vehicle was disabled somewhere in the Pigeon River Country, and he was out of food and fearful of dying. CO Rosochacki headed to assist due to the terrain and unknown situation. After an hour, through the tremendous efforts of local dispatchers, contact was made with the reportedly missing subject. He was safe and at a friend’s house in the Saginaw area. The friend had come to his aid the previous day.

CO Chad Baldwin responded to an escaped fire burning on property located in a rural part of Charlevoix County. CO Baldwin met up with the property owner, who was frantically attempting to untangle a garden hose at the back of the house. The wind was causing the fire to spread across an open grass garden and pasture area towards another residence about 100 yards away. CO Baldwin grabbed a rake and told the property owner to grab one as well and follow him out to where the fire was burning hottest and moving the fastest. Together the two were able to significantly knock the fire down, including saving multiple beehives filled with angry bees. The local fire department arrived on scene and was able to fully extinguish the fire before it was able to get any closer to the adjacent residence.

CO Sidney Collins was able to assist Skegemog Raptor Center with the release of a bald eagle. CO Collins was called to a vehicle accident back in October of 2021 after a vehicle hit the eagle. CO Collins found the bird on the side of the road, stunned. CO Collins realized the eagle could no longer take flight, so she chased it through the woods, wrapped it up in a blanket, and brought it to a rehabilitator. The eagle was determined to be blind in the left eye after the accident. The eagle was housed at the Skegemog Raptor Center rehabilitating for six months. The professional bird handlers worked with the eagle to get her flying and strong again, though worried she would not survive without the use of her eye. The 6-year-old female eagle proved she was ready to be in the wild again. CO Collins was able to release the eagle back to Montmorency County.

CO Paul Fox was on patrol near Millersburg when a call came out from local dispatch regarding a grass fire. CO Fox arrived on scene after local fire units secured the area. CO Fox, along with DNR fire personnel, investigated the scene and determined the sequence of events and starting point of the fire. The responsible property owner was contacted. The subject was burning a brush pile and let the fire go unattended for several minutes. When he returned, the fire had escaped into the grass. Fortunately, the fire stayed in a small area and the property owner was able to extinguish the fire. In addition to failing to prevent the spread of a fire, the subject was also burning unlawful material. The subject was educated on burning laws and issued a ticket.

DISTRICT 4

COs Amanda Weaver and Patrick McManus were asked to assist the MSP canine and aviation units with on-water operations during an extensive search in Leelanau County. Family members reported a loved one missing, along with their vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned near the Cedar River, with no other signs of the individual’s whereabouts. The COs and MSP units searched a large area over several days with no results. The case remains open at this time, and private search and rescue groups have begun to help with the search for the missing subject.

CO Jack Gorno was on patrol in Grand Traverse County and checked a local Type 1 stream, which is closed to fishing activity until the last Saturday in April. CO Gorno contacted three individuals fishing at the creek. All subjects were unaware of the closure and provided 2022 fishing licenses. Each subject was cited for fishing a closed stream, and one subject was arrested and transported to Kalkaska County on a valid warrant.

CO Josiah Killingbeck, while on patrol, observed several ORVs illegally operating on a Consumer Energy right-of-way (ROW). The ORVs were able to get on a roadway prior to CO Killingbeck catching up to them. After several miles of high-speed operating and the ORVs operating side-by-side on the county roadway, CO Killingbeck was able to get two of the ORVs stopped. The subjects told CO Killingbeck that they had Secretary of State (SOS) legal ORVs with license plates so they could drive wherever they wanted to and did not have to follow ORV regulations. CO Killingbeck advised the subjects that since they were SOS plated, they must follow regular traffic regulations, which meant no fish tailing in corners, no driving side-by-side on the roadway, and that they still were not allowed to trespass on Consumer Energy ROW. One of the ORVs had off road tires on his “street legal ORV” and no proof of insurance. Both subjects were cited for operating a motor vehicle in a closed area. CO Killingbeck was able to locate the third ORV at a local restaurant and determined that this ORV was only titled as an ORV. A citation was issued for operating an ORV in a closed area. Warnings were given for the motor vehicle code violations and careless driving.

CO Josiah Killingbeck was sitting on a Consumers Energy ROW that has been having problems with ORVs trespassing. CO Killingbeck contacted an ORV that was trespassing on the utility ROW. The subject told CO Killingbeck that he had been driving this area for quite some time but has never looked at ORV regulations to know where he’s legally allowed to ride. The subject produced an identification card and advised CO Killingbeck that he had a suspended driver’s license. CO Killingbeck informed the subject that it was illegal to operate an ORV while suspended. The subject told CO Killingbeck that he was headed to a friend’s house to pick up a hay bale and he believed that for agriculture purposes he does not need to have a driver’s license. CO Killingbeck advised the subject that he was not on farmland and was trespassing on a utility ROW and, was operating while suspended. The subject was cited for the violations.

COs Josiah Killingbeck and Ryan Andrews responded to a report of a possible ORV rollover. CO Killingbeck located an ORV sitting in the middle of the roadway that had yellow flashing lights on the rear of the ORV. CO Killingbeck contacted the driver, and the driver was initially evasive in his answers to CO Killingbeck’s questions. The subject eventually confessed to rolling a different ORV, that a friend had already came and picked up. CO Killingbeck detected the odor of intoxicants coming from the subject. The operator failed sobrieties and was arrested for OWI. The subject was lodged in the Lake County Jail.

COs Angela Greenway and Josh Reed conducted a presentation for a hunter safety class at the Haymarsh Hunt Club. About 12 students attended.

DISTRICT 5

CO Breanna Reed attended a Women in Law Enforcement Conference in Grand Rapids. The conference was designed to highlight firsts and inspire futures for individuals working in the law enforcement community. There were speakers from around the state and around the country. The conference brought together an estimate of 400 law enforcement professionals across the Great Lakes Region.

DISTRICT 6

No new reports

DISTRICT 7

CO Carter Woodwyk was patrolling Allegan County near the Bravo Wildlife Refuge for illegal ORV activity when he observed two ORVs operating on a closed forest service trail. The CO activated his emergency lights and both ORVs fled. The CO apprehended one ORV operator when he became stuck and requested assistance from the sheriff’s department for the fleeing subject. While the CO was issuing the first operator multiple citations, he heard one of the deputies call out that he had the second operator detained. The CO arrived on scene where the second operator was located and issued him multiple citations including failure to stop for a peace officer.

DISTRICT 8

CO John Byars responded to a call of a troubled subject in a park and ride lot. CO Byars assisted Ingham County sheriff’s deputies in contacting the subject. The person seemed to be highly intoxicated but cooperative. Due to his severe intoxication, EMS was called to the scene, and he was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

DISTRICT 9

CO Nicholas Ingersoll was exiting northbound I-75 at Exit 9 when he observed a pickup truck that went off the roadway and was stuck in the ditch. CO Ingersoll contacted the driver who thought CO Ingersoll was there to pull him out. CO Ingersoll talked with the driver and observed blood shot eyes, pinpoint pupils, and smelled alcohol on his breath. While talking with the driver it was determined the driver had a loaded 9mm handgun on the floorboard of his truck and did not have a concealed pistol license. CO Ingersoll conducted SFSTs on the driver and administered a PBT with a .114 result. CO Ingersoll arrested the driver for concealing a pistol within a vehicle without the proper license, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, and for OWI. Charges will be sought through the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.