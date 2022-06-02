Outdoor News Radio – June 4, 2022: Peppy pups and a gargantuan gobbler

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick off this week’s show with Tim’s puppy update. The three young Labs under his care are now six weeks old and have become hardcore, energetic puppies. The two also discuss the recent USDA announcement that some Conservation Reserve Program acres may come out early this year, plus an update on the high water at Devils Lake, N.D. Then, 19-year-old Emma Dearing of Annandale (and Minnesota State undergrad) joins Rob to recount the tale of her potential state record-breaking wild turkey. The gobbler sports 2-inch dagger-like spurs! Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show by paying respects to longtime BWCA guide Billy Slaughter, who passed away in May, plus they discuss the U.S. Forest Service’s temporary ban on prescribed burning this spring.