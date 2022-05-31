Spring turkey harvest up slightly in 2022

(Wisconsin DNR)

Fewer permits were sold for the 2022 Illinois spring turkey season, according to numbers released Friday by DNR. Yet the harvest edged up slightly, with a total of 13,701 turkeys taken during the regular season.

Last spring’ harvest total was 13,613.

The 2022 total includes the 1,258 birds taken during the Youth Season. In 2021, the youth harvest was1,304.

DNR reported that 81,903 permits were sold this year for the spring season, compared to 83,240 in 2021.

The top five counties this year were Jefferson (422), Jo Daviess (416), Pike (368), Randolph (315) and Pope (312).