Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 20, 2022

NORTHERN REGION

Woodruff Team/April

Warden Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, responded to a complaint of illegal activities along a lakeshore at an area residence. Upon investigation, Ebert found the landowner had directed the illegal removal of materials from the lake bed by a heavy equipment excavator. Multiple enforcement actions were taken.

Antigo Team/April

Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Langlade County, responded to a complaint of a fish kill on the south end of Lower Post Lake off of Pine Drive. Dahlquist investigated the area and observed hundreds of dead fish along the shoreline. Following an investigation of the area and consultation with the DNR fisheries team, the fish kill was believed to be related to low oxygen levels given the history of Lower Post Lake, the late ice-out, the area of the fish kill, and the smaller sized species of fish impacted.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Mississippi River Team/April

Warden Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, conducted an audit of turkey hunting landowner preference claims in Crawford County. When a hunter fraudulently claimed landowner preference, a citation was issued for providing false information to the department, and the hunter lost the turkey authorization initially awarded.

Wardens Matt Groppi, of La Crosse, Trevor Tracey and Dale Hochhausen, followed up on multiple complaints involving one person suspected of over-bagging on perch and illegally registering multiple deer the last several years. The wardens found that the hunter had registered several deer under his relatives’ DNR accounts. Action is pending.

Warden Groppi completed an investigation into multiple individuals for failure to register deer and turkey, providing false information to the department, and hunting without the appropriate harvest authorizations. Citations were issued to three individuals for failure to register deer, turkeys and hunting without valid harvest authorizations.

Wardens Matt Groppi, Tyler Strelow, Meghan Jensen and Trevor Tracey followed up on a complaint of an illegal camping site on DNR property in the city of La Crosse. The wardens evicted the occupant of the site and worked to get the site cleaned. There were numerous syringes discarded at the property, as well as 23 propane tanks, and other significant amounts of litter. Groppi worked with La Crosse Police Department’s neighborhood resource officers and other area resources to address this site’s issues.

Warden Groppi was honored at a Milwaukee Admirals game for a “hometown hero” recognition event for his military service that included deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as his work as a DNR conservation warden.

Warden Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, received a call of a Canada goose with a trap on its leg in the De Soto pond. Tracey and Wisconsin DNR wildlife staff investigated the matter. They were able to catch the goose using a kayak and a fishing net. The trap was removed, and the goose was set free.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, teamed up with a Minnesota conservation warden to patrol at the Alma dam on the Mississippi River. The wardens issued a citation to a fisherman for over-bagging on perch (seven over), seized marijuana off two separate boats, and issued warnings for sorting fish, undersized walleyes, and group bagging.

Warden Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, investigated a hotline complaint regarding a person possibly targeting muskies during the closed season on the La Crosse River. When contacting the individual, it was determined the person had failed to register a turkey harvested during the 2021 spring turkey season. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Strelow patrolled Wildcat Mountain State Park during the first turkey hunting period. While contacting two hunters coming back to their vehicle, Strelow obtained information from the hunters about illegal deer hunting activity from 2021. Violations included archery hunting without a license, use another person’s archery buck authorization, group deer hunting violation, and using another person’s gun buck authorization. Enforcement action was taken.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Team/April

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, was following up on a complaint of a suspicious deer harvest during the fall of 2021, Hankee discovered that an adult male from Fond du Lac hunted the opening weekend of the 2021 gun-deer season in Douglas County without having a license. The man purchased a license after harvesting an 8-point buck. When asked why he did not purchase a license, the man stated he did not expect to get a deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Josh Wiedenhoeft received a call about individuals illegally dip-netting and keeping northern pike from the Pigeon River in Sheboygan County. When Wiedenhoeft found three northern pike in the individuals’ possession, two of which were undersized and one that measured 36 inches, the individuals admitted the northern pike were caught using the dip net.

Warden Anthony Arndt assisted the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department with a physical domestic violence call in which a male fled the scene in a pickup truck. Arndt located the vehicle in the city of Kiel and assisted in stopping the vehicle and apprehending the man.

Wardens Madeleine Johansen and Arndt hosted a DNR booth at a conservation fair at the Random Lake Middle School, where they gave out boating safety T-shirts for kids to color and answered questions from the fair-goers.

The team completed its 2022 turkey landowner preference audit that resulted in the deactivation of the more than a dozen licenses and approvals of individuals who were not in compliance with landownership preference regulations.

Milwaukee/Ozaukee/Washington County Team/April

Wardens Sam Haferkorn and Adam Strehlow, both of Milwaukee County, worked ATV enforcement on the south side of Milwaukee with the Milwaukee Police Department. Citizens in the area are concerned over the reckless ATV/UTV operation.

Wardens Steve Swiertz, of Washington County, and Tony Young, of Ozaukee County, are investigating a case that involved a bald eagle being shot. Swiertz and Young are continuing to follow up with leads received from concerned citizens in the area.

Wardens Sam Haferkorn and Erik Anderson, of Milwaukee County, participated in Milwaukee River Keepers spring clean-up that covered more than 60 clean-up sites along the waterways in Milwaukee County and attracted 4,000 participants.

Waukesha and Walworth Team/April

Walworth County wardens Steven Sanidas and Brad Wilson responded to a call of an injured bald eagle in the town of LaGrange. The adult eagle was unable to fly and was showing signs of lead poisoning. The wardens captured the eagle and took it to a wildlife rehabilitation center and affiliated veterinarian. The eagle has been showing signs of improvement after starting treatment for lead poisoning.

Warden Chad Ziegler received a complaint of an individual regarding a relative who had harvested two turkeys in Jackson County. Ziegler determined a regulation violation had occurred and enforcement action was taken.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Madison Team/March

Wardens Jake Donar, of Dane County, Cody Adams, of Crawford County, and Deputy Chief Warden Jeremy Peery, of Madison, traveled to Bismarck, N.D., and provided water safety and survival training to officers of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Warden Matthew Koshollek, of Dane County, took a report of a steel container being dumped on private land near Stoughton. The container was said to have more than 30 coyote heads that were processed and dumped on private land. Koshollek found the person responsible and the private land was cleaned up. Enforcement action was taken against the person for littering violations.

Warden Koshollek took a report of an angler trying to fish for muskies during the closed season at the Dunkirk dam near Stoughton. The angler told another person he was not afraid to “break the law” after asking if the fish would bite in the posted fish refuge. Koshollek found the angler at the dam and he said he had been fishing for pike below the powerhouse for 30 minutes. Koshollek had the angler show him the fish he was trying to get bite. Koshollek saw a 45-inch muskie and the angler stated that was the fish he tried to catch.

Koshollek informed the angler the area was a fish refuge and muskie fishing season was closed. The angler stated he had been drinking and did not see the various “no fishing signs” posted in the refuge. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Ryan Caputo, of Dane County, investigated an illegal deer harvest and took enforcement action against a person who registered a buck using a friend’s license.