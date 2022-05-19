Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 20, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) went to Camp Ripley to instruct boat operation to new boat and water deputies. Anglers were checked on the Warroad River and Lake of the Woods. High winds made access to the lake challenging, and fishing overall was quite slow.

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) reports working the fishing opener as well as monitoring turkey hunting and ATVing activity. He also spoke at a firearms safety class in Lancaster.

CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls) investigated a possible deer-poaching incident and worked the 2022 fishing opener. Elwell observed limited success on the Thief and Red Lake rivers this weekend due in large part to high, turbid waters and windy conditions.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working the busy fishing opener. Time also was spent handling reports about nuisance bears in bird feeders, incidental catches of otters while spring beaver trapping, and investigating a TIP call about taking walleyes in a walleye spawning area.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports a busy, windy fishing opener. Prachar also assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Blackduck Ambulance on a medical/trauma call in which a large tree fell on an individual.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports an extremely windy fishing opener with conditions nearly unfishable on some of the larger lakes for part of the weekend. Vinton received multiple calls about possible sick birds, including calls about sick or dead eagles.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the weekend checking anglers. Many battled through the windy conditions to attempt to catch some walleyes. The best success was seen by anglers targeting crappies.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sportfishing, spring turkey hunting, and ATVing enforcement. The walleye/northern pike opener was worked during the weekend. Most common violations were licensing and motorboat registrations.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked fishing opener, rough fish spearing, and leeching activity. A complaint about a dead gray wolf was received.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week following up on wetland cases, shoreline cases, and checking angling activity in the Pelican Rapids station. During the weekend, there were several incidents in the area in which people ended up in the water and had to be rescued. Fortunately, they were able to put their life jackets on and be rescued, demonstrating the importance of always wearing your life jacket.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports checking anglers, lake service providers, and ATV operators throughout the week. Assistance was provided in removing a barge from an area public access ramp after an electrical issue stranded the vessel.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) assisted a stranded boater who took on water due to high winds and a damaged boat. Invasive species and boating safety enforcement were conducted.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent the week preparing for and then working the fishing opener. Nuisance-animal calls were handled, and an AIS saturation detail was worked in the Alexandria area. A midweek severe storm flipped many boats and docks, sending some 100 feet out into the water while still attached to each other. Many trees along area lakeshores still need to be removed, so please be careful near shore for downed trees.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked multiple anglers during the fishing opener weekend. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license, illegal possession of a deer, no license in possession, and failure to display current registration.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked activities associated with the Governor’s Fishing Opener in the Cass Lake area. Several anglers were checked during opening fishing weekend despite the windy weather. Most anglers were catching a few walleyes. In one instance, a TIP led to a citation being issued for possessing an overlimit of walleyes over 20 inches. A nuisance-beaver permit was issued, and a moose-sighting call came from the Bena area.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) primarily worked fishing activity during opening weekend. Water levels remain high in the area, which has had some effect on accessibility.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports the fishing opener on Rainy Lake was the slowest in this officer’s career as far as number of anglers checked, mainly attributed to the high water levels. Catch-and-release sturgeon fishing on the Rainy River continues to be good. Kittelson also assisted with a traffic accident and a medical call.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports flooding continues on area waterways, creating conditions unfavorable for both recreational users and area property owners. Sandbagging continues in earnest, and volunteers are being requested to assist.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports spending the majority of the week dealing with wolf-related issues. Anglers were greeted by rain and wind and localized flooding on area lakes and rivers. Like clockwork, beaver problems appear to be developing as the trapping season comes to a close.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked the fishing opener on Lake Vermilion. Anglers were for the most part finding success in catching eater-size walleyes. Larson also spent time testifying at a trial and preparing equipment for the summer season.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time patrolling area lakes for anglers attempting to take walleyes before the season opener. Enforcement action was taken with multiple people who were night-fishing hours before the season officially kicked off.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATVing activity. Fewer anglers were observed during the opener than in previous years. Anglers were limited by high winds and high water.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports lower-than-normal water temperatures along with high, fast-moving water confounded many anglers during the fishing opener.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers this past week. He patrolled in the BWCAW and on area lakes. Velsvaag also took several calls regarding the northeastern pike regulation and questions on leaving personal property on state lands.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) attended National Police Week activities in Washington, D.C., with other Honor Guard members.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers during the opening weekend of the game-fish season. Many of the smaller lakes were still iced over. Time was spent responding to flooding incidents, answering angling and BWCAW questions, and checking ATV riders.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked the busy fishing opener. Minnow traps were checked throughout the week. A Bear Committee meeting was attended.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports an odd fishing opener in Cook County. Half of the more popular lakes still were ice-covered on opening day, leading to lower-than-normal angler numbers. No angling violations were detected. One PFD violation was handled on the eve of the opener after Hill contacted a group of boaters trying to find a campsite that had all but disappeared due to high water. On that note, Lake Superior tributaries were totally unfishable after heavy rains mixed with the spring ice melt caused impressive sights along Highway 61. The heavy rains caused road washouts throughout Lake and Cook counties.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) took reports about stolen beaver traps and incidentally caught animals and monitored ATVing activity as it continues to pick up. Enforcement action was taken for ATV-registration issues and for allowing a 5-year-old to ride as a passenger on an ATV without a helmet.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, boating and ATVing activity, and small-game hunters. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHVing activity, and assisted with grass fires. Fairbanks and his K9 partner, Si, also provided a demonstration for Aitkin elementary students and assisted the BCA in searching for evidence in an ongoing investigation. Happy birthday to K9 Si, who turned 10 this past week!

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) focused enforcement efforts on angling activity throughout the week. Time also was spent investigating a wildfire and several TIP complaints.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked angling, boating, and AIS enforcement throughout the areas. High winds did not deter anglers from participating during the opening fishing weekend.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended National Police Week events in Washington, D.C., with the Division Honor Guard. Honors presented for the Grell family included the Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall, marching in the National Emerald Society Parade, and standing the cordon line for President Joe Biden at the Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service on the Capitol Lawn.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) worked spring fish run activities on North Shore tributaries. Smelting activity continues, and time was spent monitoring complaint areas.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) responded to several calls and complaints regarding trespassing, wolf depredation, wetland work, off-highway vehicle use, licensing, and nuisance animals. Humphrey also attended state law enforcement memorial services held in St. Paul for fallen officers, which included wreath-laying ceremonies for COs Eugene Wynn and Sarah Grell.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) reports a busy fishing opener was worked with CO Duncan on the Duluth-area lakes. High winds and choppy conditions kept many on the leeward sides of islands and shorelines.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers in the Carlton and St. Louis River areas. Extremely high and fast water conditions made fishing difficult. Flooding was monitored at state parks along the North Shore.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw a great fishing opener. The weather was nice and some fish were being caught. He took calls about injured and dead birds in the area. He also had Honor Guard duties at the Peace Officer Memorial in St. Paul.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked a busy angling season opener. Guida observed and addressed some watercraft owners who had not purchased/renewed their watercraft registration. A call about game fish being speared in a stream was fielded and is being investigated.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) worked a busy fishing opener weekend. Many anglers were out on the mine pits, trying their luck for trout. The SRA was busy overall, with the good weather for trail riding.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy fishing opener on Lake Mille Lacs. Time also was spent working ATVing activity in the Isle area. Nuisance-bear complaints and litter complaints were addressed.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on pre-opener fishing activities and ATV-use questions. Wet conditions have hampered turkey-hunting success. Assistance was given to local law enforcement regarding a fleeing in a motor vehicle operator and subsequent foot pursuit until the suspect was apprehended.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found lakes quite a bit quieter than usual during the fishing opener. Windy weather and some minor flooding conditions were likely what kept some anglers off the water. Rising water conditions caused a few docks and boats that weren’t anchored down sufficiently to float away and out into lakes.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent most of his time this weekend on various lakes in Pine County, checking anglers. Water levels continue to rise. Please make sure your water-related equipment is secured.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent time prepping boats for the 2022 fishing opener. Multiple phone calls were handled, as were several complaints about ATV riders trespassing and speeding. Westby spent the opener on the Mississippi River and surrounding lakes. Several boaters did not have all the required safety equipment on board.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) reports the week’s focus was fishing activity, including bowfishing. Complaints about overlimits were investigated and unfounded. Heavy rains were a factor in the reduced number of anglers seen on the opener this year with most accesses underwater and no-wake restrictions on many area lakes.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) reports that assistance was given to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Waite Park Fire Department with the water rescue of two kayakers who swamped their boats while traveling the Sauk River in extremely high water.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) had a busy fishing opener with many anglers having success. Turkey hunters were monitored, and a shoreline violation was investigated. Aquatic invasive species enforcement was conducted at public accesses.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week checking anglers and responding to various complaints. An investigation involving a deer being taken out of season and dumped near Buffalo was investigated. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the DNR.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) reports an unusually slow fishing opener. Approximately half of the area walleye lakes had accesses that were underwater, making it extremely difficult to launch. Additional time was spent responding to a call about an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River. The owner made it to shore safely and the kayak was successfully recovered.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking anglers and following up on complaints. A subject was arrested while fishing because he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent the week training at a police cyclist course. Topics covered included proper bike fit, maneuverability, and approaches.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) spent most of the past week checking anglers leading up to the fishing opener. Numerous anglers were checked while bowfishing in area waters and many were found to be without angling licenses. Angling licenses are required to take fish, including while bowfishing.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the weekend checking anglers and boaters. Arntzen also handled several nuisance-animal issues and complaints about people targeting game fish prior to the fishing opener.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) worked fishing opener on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for possession of largemouth bass out of season, insufficient PFDs on a watercraft, no angling license in possession, and failing to display current watercraft registration.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking anglers and boat operators. Fishing opener brought out good numbers of anglers despite rising and unpredictable waters resulting from the week’s storms.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time working the fishing opener. Assistance was given to local law enforcement with a K9 call, and assistance was given involving high water and storm damage issues throughout the district.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time working angling activity during the fishing opener. He followed up on a bass-out-of-season violation and reminded anglers that bass are catch-and-release only at this time.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent a day at Camp Ripley assisting with the sheriff’s deputy boat and water training for seated battery standardized field sobriety tests to detect impaired boaters.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls requesting information on boating, angling, and sick/injured animals. He spent time working angling, boating, invasive species, and ATVing enforcement activities. Nelson checked a great-grandmother who took her great-grandson fishing. Hat’s off to the pair.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) conducted angler, watercraft, and AIS inspections over the last week. ATV activity was monitored and public accesses were patrolled. Inspections were completed on shoreline alterations.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, boaters, turkey hunters, and ATV operators during the week. Davis also responded to a TIP call.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) focused on fishing and boating activity this week. Additional time was spent patrolling for turkey hunters.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) reports a busy 2022 fishing opener. Complaints about mushroom hunters trespassing were addressed.

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) spent time working fishing, turkey-hunting, and ATVing activities. Despite slow fish activity, many anglers were satisfied to just be out fishing and catching anything, ranging from large carp to small bullheads.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on boating and fishing enforcement this week. Wildlife should be having their young soon. If you find young wildlife, it’s best to leave them where you found them. Although you may not be able to see her, the mother is most likely somewhere close.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) checked anglers and ATVers throughout the week. Multiple anglers were found to be fishing without licenses and others were in possession of overlimits of largemouth bass.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports working the weekend of the fishing opener on Lake Minnetonka. One angler flagged down the officers for assistance; he had a hook of an artificial lure stuck in his lip. He was able to get it out without professional medical help.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent the week patrolling for area angling and ATVing activity. Assistance was given to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office with investigating a group of OHM operators who had fled from a deputy.

CO Joel Heyn (Plainview) worked mainly anglers and turkey hunters during the week. A lot of folks were also out foraging for morels.