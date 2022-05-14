Ukraine T-shirt sales raise $100,000

ANOKA, Minn. — Federal Ammunition along with sister brand Remington Ammunition is proudly sending a check of $100,000 in support of crisis relief for the citizens of the war-torn country of Ukraine. A t-shirt campaign supporting the relief efforts generated great response and the proceeds from the sales reached the milestone in less than two months.

The t-shirt design, available at www.federalpremium.com /merchandise/apparel/ and www.remington.com/merchandise/apparel/ , features the call out from the Ukrainian President needing ammunition to assist in their country’s defense.