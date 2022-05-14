Outdoor News Radio – May 14, 2022: Tips for finding success on the opener

It’s fishing opener weekend in Minnesota, and there are lots of early walleye fishing tips on this week’s Outdoor News Radio from “Tackle” Terry Tuma and Tim Lesmeister. News topics include the status of the re-dedicating state lottery dollars to the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the passing of legendary bass fishing promoter Ray Scott. Stan Tekiela also joins the show to recap his recent wildlife success stories column from the Backyard and Beyond page.