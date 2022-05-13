Using drone technology to fight … mosquitos?

SHREVEPORT, La. — Drones are being used to help fight mosquitoes in north Louisiana.

The Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control fights a mosquito population for over 900 square miles, using eight mosquito trucks to respond across the entire parish. This year, it is introducing new, state-of-the-art drone technology to assist in mosquito eradication efforts.

The drones will spray insecticide into hard-to-reach areas in the parish to kill mosquito larvae and keep the population under control before the breeding season kicks into high gear in the summer months, The Times reported.

“We are excited about being able to treat mosquitoes in the parish in areas that we haven’t been able to treat before,” said Caddo Mosquito Control Manager Brian Glascock. “We are able to fly the drone over these areas and drop larvicide, hitting the mosquito larvae before they become adults.”

The parish will also continue to collect and send mosquito specimens daily to the LSU veterinary lab for West Nile testing, which continues to be present in Caddo Parish.