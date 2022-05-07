Outdoor News Radio – May 7, 2022: The fishing opener … on the big border water and beyond

It’s a big fishing opener preview edition of Outdoor News Radio. Tim Spielman joins host Rob Drieslein to discuss the status of ice-out plus the tale of the four-spurred turkey gobbler. Then Joe Henry from Lake of the Woods Tourism stops by to share the great walleye outlook for the big border water in 2022. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela visits for another week and shares stories of kite birds that eat giant snails, then Tim Lesmeister jumps aboard with some tactical advice for opener, which is next Saturday, May 14.