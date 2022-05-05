Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – May 6, 2022

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

May 22: The Menard Archers will host a shoot at the Menard Archers archery range, located behind New Salem State Park, just off Rte. 97 approximately 2 miles south of Petersburg. Future shoots will be held June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. For information, call 217-415-7911.

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info, call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info, call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more info, call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info, call

Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info, call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info, call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info, call Joe Waite,

847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info, call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info, call Victor Bianchetta,

309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info, call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info, call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info, call Candace Kleen,

309-696-0208.