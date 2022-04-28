Don’t feed the fox

Fox sightings in the city of Sault Ste. Marie have become more common. The author took this photo of a fox stretching in a grassy area across the street from his house in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Its kits were playing nearby but wouldn’t pose for a picture.

You may have seen the news about a fox being sighted in the heart of Washington, D.C. earlier this month. Residents of the Capitol were amused at seeing the animal – until nine people were bitten and the fox was captured and found to be rabid.

The incident(s) reminded me of close fox encounters in my hometown.

The first time I saw a fox in the city was well before daylight on a Saturday nearly 20 years ago. Some friends and I were at a Sault Ste. Marie gas station preparing to head south on a turkey hunt. I got out of the truck and headed inside for snacks.

As I approached the door, I was shocked to see a red fox trotting toward me, as if it were a neighborhood dog that had slipped its leash and was coming to me to beg for a treat. We both stopped in our tracks for a few seconds before the fox continued on its way to wherever and I, still a bit nervous by the encounter, continued into the store.

At the counter, I told the clerk, “There’s a fox out there!” He said, “Yeah. Do you want some hot dogs to feed it? No charge.”

He had several plastic bait cups filled with hot dog chunks on the counter. He pushed one toward me.

Until that day, I had rarely seen a fox, even in my many years of hunting woods and farm fields. Still shaking my head over seeing one at such close range in the city limits, I said, “No, thanks,” and paid for my pop and chips.

That was the first of many times I’ve seen fox in town. In the years following, I’d wake up the kids to show them two foxes chasing each other around snowbanks across the street — one of our city’s main streets. Later that year, on a warm summer night, a fox climbed up into a bush just outside of our open front window and raided a robin’s nest, while the robins screeched and the kids hollered. The following winter, some friends snapped a photo of a fox outside their campus apartment. It was attracted to the bucket of fish waiting to be cleaned on their porch.

When I saw my first fox in town, I figured no good would come from hand-feeding those animals, and I wondered if it had been rabid. While that encounter was striking, we do live in a rural community and in recent years it’s not been uncommon to see fox, deer, turkeys or even the occasional bear in the city limits.

With increasing numbers of coyotes in the state, it’s not surprising that some of their prey, including fox, might move closer to town to avoid becoming lunch. I did notice there were fewer feral cats in the neighborhood once the foxes moved in, although I’m not sure the foxes were directly responsible for that.

These days, I take fox sightings in stride, no matter whether they’re in town for easy meals or to avoid becoming an easy meal. I’m still wary of those that get too close. I won’t be feeding them hot dogs or throwing tennis balls for them to fetch.