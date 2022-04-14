Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 15, 2022

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

During the 2021-22 white-tailed deer hunting season, state wildlife officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received information regarding a deer violation. It was determined that the hunter purchased a hunting license after harvesting a deer. While talking to the hunter, officer Kiger explained the laws and requirements for legal hunting. A summons was issued, and the individual was ordered to pay $188 in fines and court costs.

State wildlife officer Austin Levering, assigned to Knox County, and state wildlife officer supervisor Bill Bullard attended the Ohio Hunter and Trapper Educator Instructor Association annual meeting and banquet in February. The banquet served as a chance to thank the volunteer instructors for their dedication to keeping Ohio hunters safe. All in attendance were excited to share stories from the 2021-22 hunting season and anticipation for seasons to come.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

During the summer of 2021, state wildlife officer Ryan Burke, assigned to Hancock County, received a call about several ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain. The caller said that she lived in a neighborhood with a pond, which several mallard pairs frequented. She had observed a female mallard with seven ducklings feeding in her yard earlier that morning, and a few hours later she began to hear peeps and quacks from the storm drain behind her house. Five of the seven ducklings had fallen into the drain and the adult female was not nearby. Officer Burke responded to the call and caught and removed all five ducklings from the drain. After retrieving the ducklings, he quickly searched the area and found the female mallard and two ducklings by the pond. With the help of the homeowner, officer Burke successfully reunited all the ducklings with the adult female.

During the 2021 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officer Eric VonAlmen, assigned to Wood County, was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle with a Michigan license plate parked near a popular hunting location. Officer VonAlmen did a quick check through the licensing system using the vehicle license plate and determined the owner’s name. He discovered that the hunter had purchased an Ohio deer permit but did not have a valid hunting license. Officer VonAlmen entered the area in search of the hunter and contacted him a short while later. Officer VonAlmen confirmed that the hunter was the owner of the vehicle and that he did not have a valid nonresident Ohio hunting license. A summons was written for hunting without a license.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

State wildlife officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, recently helped a stranded Summit County motorist with a flat tire. The driver of the vehicle had her three young children with her. On this cold February day, officer Brown did not hesitate to change the woman’s tire, allowing her to continue her day with her children and without an expensive tow bill. The family was extremely grateful for officer Brown’s professionalism and kindness.

In January, state wildlife officer Evan Huegel, assigned to Ashland County, was reviewing 2021 white-tailed deer harvest records and discovered that a nonresident hunter harvested two antlered deer on public land in Ashland County. Officer Huegel worked diligently with Michigan DNR staff to contact the individual, who later admitted to shooting two bucks within Mohican State Forest. One deer was seized. The individual was ordered to pay $237 in fines and court costs, a $500 restitution for the deer, and he received a one-year hunting license suspension.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officers Brad St. Clair, assigned to Noble County, and Wes Feldner, assigned to Monroe County, responded to a hunting without permission complaint in Noble County. When the officers arrived, they found three untagged white-tailed deer where the suspects were parked. Over the course of three hours, the officers contacted five individuals and cited them for multiple wildlife violations. In addition, one deer was seized as evidence. The violations included hunting without permission, hunting without a deer permit, and failure to tag or game check a deer. The individuals were found guilty of the violations in the Noble County Court and paid a total of $966 in fines and court costs. The deer seized as evidence was forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

During the recent white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officer Mark Schemmel, assigned to Auglaize County, observed a deer drive take place in a large woodlot. After the completion of the hunt, officer Schemmel contacted the hunting party and spoke with them on their day’s hunt. After learning they had not harvested a deer, officer Schemmel requested to inspect the individual’s hunting licenses and deer permits. It was discovered that one individual did not possess a valid deer permit. The hunter received a citation for hunting deer without a valid permit. The individual was found guilty and ordered to pay $304 in fines and court costs.

State wildlife officer Jason Keller, assigned to Warren County, and K-9 officer Scout recently attended the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Spring Fishing Classic. Hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts attend the annual free event held at every Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail location across the country. The Spring Fishing Classic also offers opportunities for customers to learn about fishing and attend free seminars hosted at each location. Officer Keller handed out 2022-23 fishing regulations and spoke with attendees about fishing laws, tackle, and locations to fish in Ohio.