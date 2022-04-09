Outdoor News Radio – April 9, 2022: Feathers and fins

Top topics in this week’s Outdoor News Radio include an upbeat population survey for moose in Minnesota, plus chatter about the retirement announcement from Howard Vincent at Pheasants Forever. “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler joins host Rob Drieslein on this week’s broadcast to discuss signs of migration, cleaning out nesting boxes, and news about avian flu sweeping North America bird populations. Tim Lesmeister offers insight on Rainy River walleye, pike, and sturgeon fishing, plus a proposal to move Minnesota elk from the northwest part of the state to the northeast.