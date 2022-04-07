Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 8, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Carroll County, CPO Peecher resolved the removal of an ATV from the Mississippi River that had fallen through thin ice while being used for ice fishing. No injuries occurred to parties involved but citations for pollution of the waterway have been issued.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender responded to a complaint of a dead bald eagle. The Highway Department witnessed the eagle fly into the powerline with an opossum. CPO Hoftender completed a report and turned the dead eagle over to the USFWS.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender and CPO Peecher interviewed an East Dubuque man. He was cited for failure to report harvest of deer by 10 p.m. and illegal possession of deer. The mounted 10-point buck was seized as evidence.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson responded to a complaint of trespassing in rural Fulton County near Canton Ill. Upon identifying the suspects, CPO Thompson interviewed the Canton man and received a full confession to hunting without permission of the landowner and trespassing. The man admitted to having trespassed on three properties on this given day. CPO Thompson issued a citation for hunting without permission and written warnings for trespass and accessory to hunting without permission.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson and CPO Elliott conducted an investigation into a Missouri nonresident hunter on suspicion of nonresident deer permit violations. Upon conducting an interview, CPO Thompson identified a Missouri man who had unlawfully hunted without valid permits, taken a buck with his bow, and failed to tag the buck immediately upon killing as required. The investigation is pending and the buck will be seized as a result.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson identified an individual in Norris who was unlawfully in possession of a bobcat. Upon ID, CPO Thompson conducted an interview and the man explained he did not know the law pertaining to recovery of salvage or roadkill bobcats. CPO Thompson provided an explanation of the law and how the individual can submit an application for a permit between September 1-30. CPO Thompson seized the bobcat and issued a verbal warning.

In Knox County, CPO Lazzell and CPO Gerard received information of hunters unlawfully shooting geese from a roadway near Knoxville. The CPOs located three hunters and conducted hunter compliance checks/field interviews regarding the received hunting complaint. Multiple citations were issued for hunting by the aid of a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm from the highway. Four written warnings were issued for additional hunting violations.

In Knox County, CPO Elliott and CPO Thompson completed an investigation on a subject in the rural Knox County area near London Mills. As a result, the subject admitted he shot a large 10-point buck without a valid permit. The subject was advised of the violations committed and was issued two citations for the unlawful take of the 10-pointer. Subsequently, the buck was seized.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn received a complaint of a deer being caught in a trap. He responded to a residential area of East Peoria where he found an East Peoria Police Officer had already released the deer. It was determined the 10 traps which were still out, were all placed far enough from houses. However, the trapper did not have permission to be trapping the property nor was it trapping season. The trapper was contacted and required to remove the traps. Once the traps were removed he received citations for trapping outside of season and failing to check his traps each calendar day as required.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Lake County, CPO Reid responded to a call of an ice fisherman and an ATV that went through the ice on Druce Lake. The victim was recovered by EMS and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

In Will County, while working opening day at Braidwood Lake, CPO Honiotes received a complaint of multiple dead geese and pelicans surrounding the area of Torino Mound. CPO Honiotes responded with a boat to assess the situation and discovered it to be a founded complaint, in the area described and various other locations on the hot side of the lake. Sample specimens were collected for testing and appropriate parties were notified.

In Will County, CPO Prasun observed a vehicle traveling on the roadway at a high rate of speed while going through a federal hunting ground in Will County. The vehicle failed to stop at a red traffic signal and continued down the road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle proceeded to the next intersection where it failed to stop at a stop sign before pulling into a gas station. Upon making contact with the driver, it was learned the vehicle had an expired registration and insurance. The driver was subsequently cited for disobeying a red traffic signal and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was also issued written warnings for the remaining violations.

In Cook County, CPO Vik was checking fishermen at the 87th Street slip when CPO Vik observed a fisherman walking away from his fishing equipment. CPO Vik intercepted the fisherman and asked the fisherman if he had his fishing license. The fisherman provided it and CPO Vik walked over to his equipment where he located a bucket full of yellow perch.

CPO Vik asked the fisherman if he knew how many fish he had and the fisherman said that he did not speak English. CPO Vik counted the fish and found that the fisherman was over his daily limit. CPO Vik cited the fisherman and took the fisherman’s fish that put him

CPO Vik was checking fishermen at Tampier lake when he noticed a fisherman yanking his pole back and forth while reeling in his line. CPO Vik approached the fisherman and noticed several bloody gizzard shads on the ground next to him.

The fisherman attempted to break his line but attempts were unsuccessful. Upon checking the fisherman’s line, CPO Vik located a large treble hook the fisherman was using to snag the shad. CPO Vik issued the fishermen a citation for snagging fish in an area where snagging is prohibited.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates received information from the DuPage Forest Preserve Police regarding a possible hunters/trappers camp discovered in one of their preserves. Stainless Steel snares and camping equipment were seized by DuPage. The investigation is ongoing.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Cass County, While patrolling the backwaters of the Illinois River, CPOs Wahlbrink and Gerdes observed three individuals in a plate boat checking trammel nets (commercial fishing devices).

The CPOs performed a fishing compliance check and a watercraft safety inspection. Neither the commercial fisherman nor his assistants possessed sport fishing licenses. One of the assistants had his fishing privileges revoked and the other had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The watercraft’s registration was expired and multiple other boating violations were discovered. Each individual received a citation for commercial fishing without a sport fishing license. The wanted individual was arrested and transported to the Schuyler County Jail.

In Douglas County, CPO Hyatt received a call from a Douglas County Deputy regarding a group of coyote hunters he had pulled over for possible hunting without permission. The hunters were only using dogs and stated they were tracking their dogs when they crossed the property lines. CPO Hyatt informed the hunters they needed permission to cross property lines and issued warnings for hunting without permission.

In DeWitt County, CPO Noah Workman was checking fishermen at the Clinton Lake Spillway. CPO Workman observed one male snagging. CPO Workman checked the individual and his fishing partners. One of the partners had crappie under the legal length limit. Both subjects were issued citations for their respected violations.

In DeWitt County, CPO Ausmus received a disposition on a case where an archery deer hunter who is a registered sexual predator was found hunting on state property. The suspect, a Strawn man, was convicted of a Class 4 felony due to this being his second offense. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $1,024 in fines and fees.

In Piatt County, CPO Ausmus received the disposition of a case where a Mansfield man was found to have unlawfully dumped several deer carcasses. The investigation revealed the suspect harvested several deer over the archery season, one of which was never tagged or reported, two were field dressed but no usable meat was taken, and eight total carcasses were dumped without landowner permission.

The suspect was charged with the following: Failure to Immediately Tag, Failure to Report Harvest by 10 p.m., Pollution of a Waterway, Wanton Waste (2 counts), and Possession of Unlawfully Taken Wildlife. The suspect was issued warnings for Unlawful Dumping of Deer Carcasses w/o Permission (7 counts), Possession of Unlawfully Taken Wildlife (2 counts), Failure to Return Invalid Landowner Permits (2 counts), Failure to Notify SOS of an address change.

The suspect pleads guilty to the following charges: in Shelby County: Failure to Immediately Tag, Moultrie County: Failure to Report Harvest by 10 p.m., Piatt County: Wanton Waste. The suspect was fined $1,439 in Piatt County ($1,000 civil penalty), $195 in Shelby County, and $195 in Moultrie County. The suspect is facing a 27-month suspension of hunting privileges due to convictions of three Class B misdemeanors in three different counties.

In Vermilion County, CPO Sanford and CPO Z. Williams investigated the unlawful possession of multiple American alligators by a Vermilion County resident. CPO Sanford and Williams conducted a consent search of the property and located multiple deceased alligators in a trash barrel on the property. The individual was issued five citations for unlawful possession of American Alligators. The individual was also referred to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney for additional charges.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias received a call from a bar owner who, over the winter, put up a clear glass enclosure in his outdoor seating area. Several owls and other birds kept crashing into the clear glass and getting injured or dying due to blunt force trauma.

The CPO received reports that bar patrons would find the raptors on the floor and take them home with the hopes of taking them to a taxidermist. CPO has been tracking the patrons down and collecting the raptors and assisting the bar owner with a better solution.

In Edwards County, CPO Skelton Responded to the complaint of a landowner in Edwards County. CPO Skelton Spoke with the landowner about hunters running dogs onto his property without permission. Although the landowner was unable to identify the subjects, CPO Skelton discussed with him some alternative ways to deter the trespass of individuals in the future.

In Jackson County, CPO G. Anderson received complaints of vehicles driving too fast in Giant City State Park. CPO Anderson conducted traffic enforcement and conducted several traffic stops in the park. Violations of speeding 20-plus mph over the posted limit, expired registration, suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle were documented with citations and written warnings.

In Jackson County, CPO G. Anderson interviewed two hunters in regards to their 2021 deer harvests. CPO Anderson discovered one of the hunters reported a

9-point buck under an antlerless-only tag. A citation was issued for the offense and an additional four written warnings were issued to the hunters for failure to immediately tag deer harvest upon kill, failure to report harvest by 10 p.m. on the same calendar day, and hunting without licenses and permits in possession.

In Massac County, CPO Wolf and CPO Teas checked multiple fishing boats on Mermet Lake. In total, two citations were issued for unlawfully fishing with more than two fishing poles.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson responded to a complaint of a deceased bald eagle. The eagle was located and given to U.S. Fish and Wildlife for further investigation.

In Perry County, CPO K. Williams responded to Knight Hawk Coal Mine due to a reported trespasser. The suspect was located and found shed antler hunting. He was determined to not have permission to be on the property and arrested.

In Wayne County, CPO Roundcount stopped a coyote hunter. CPO Roundcount performed a hunter compliance check on the coyote hunter. During the compliance check, the coyote hunter handed CPO Roundcount his cased rifle. Upon inspection, it was discovered the rifle was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. The coyote hunter was issued a citation.

In Johnson County, CPO Teas closed a case in Johnson County involving a subject from Tennessee who was a felon in possession of a firearm and had placed bait for deer. The subject was found guilty.

In Montgomery County, CPO Wright along with CPO Matt Lentz, have been investigating a trapping complaint at the Nokomis Quarry. CPO Wright was eventually able to make contact with the Montgomery County resident who was doing the trapping. Before making contact, with CPO Wright observed the trapper place exposed bait (dead rabbit) next to the trap. When he eventually made contact it was found that he had no trapping license and none of his traps were tagged. The trapper was also in possession of a .22 rifle with a revoked FOID card. CPO Wright asked for consent to search the vehicle and consent was given. During the search, a meth pipe with residue was found.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner and CPO Binsbacher were working a snowy, sleet-filled day for snow goose hunters when they located a baited field. Two nonresident subjects were observed waterfowl hunting and admitted intentionally baiting their hunting location.