Etiquette on the water

We left the launch ramp at Sturgeon Point on Lake Erie as the orange glow began to ignite the eastern horizon. More boats were beginning to arrive at the launch, but we paid them no mind. I was fishing with Capt. Joe Fonzi of Thumbs Up Charters, and he assured me he had plenty of spots marked on his GPS that would give us good starting points. Perch fishing had been better than expected.

We were one of the first boats on the lake and he motored to his first coordinates while keeping an eagle eye on his Lowrance electronics. As soon as he found his telltale marks on the bottom of the screen, he stopped the Ranger Fisherman 621 and released his trolling motor on the bow and placed it into the water. He maneuvered carefully until he found the marks on his screen again. We all waited for the signal, rod in hand.

“Drop them!”

Down went our baits, fresh Emerald shiners, as we waited for the subtle bump on the bottom from the sinker. Almost immediately, we began to hit plump yellow perch. It was a good start for the morning. However, no sooner had we started catching fish, we heard the drone of motors off in the distance. They were getting louder. Within minutes, we were surrounded by a legion of anglers searching for Lake Erie gold.

“There are plenty of perch out here,” insists Fonzi, a student Great Lakes fishing. He is always learning. He must. He makes his living off fishing, with a focus on perch, bass, and walleye.

“Unfortunately, people follow me around like I am on the only school of perch available,” says Fonzi. “There is sometimes no room to maneuver, and it makes it difficult to stay on the school. When the fish start to move, I like to try and cast out and pull them back into me.”

When the boats are on top of him, he can’t cast – they are too close. On this day the boats are so close that you can talk to them in a normal voice. It isn’t long before he gets frustrated and off we go to find another spot to start the process all over again.

“Perch fishing is a big problem,” says Fonzi. “And it stems from the trolling motor technology. When we had anchor ropes, you didn’t crowd as much. No wanted to catch someone’s rope on their line or prop. Plus, no one could anchor that precise without fear of swinging into someone else’s boat. Now you can set up 20 feet away with no fear due to the Smartlock technology that’s available.”

“I feel a good rule is to stay casting distance away,” he says. “That’s about 40 yards. The problem is they see a group of us working together close and think they’re invited, not knowing the three boats 10 feet apart are buddies and are all casting to a certain ledge. They will come right in and sit on the ledge, wrecking that spot.”

“Another issue when you are near other boats is that some anglers need to clean up the language, especially when kids and women are close. Some of these guys have no filter.” Be considerate.

When you approach a group of other boats, Fonzi says to shut your big motor down 80 yards from the pack and slide in with the electric motor. “Old school” would be to cut your motor up wind and drift in. Make sure your anchor is big enough, has a chain and least 150 feet of rope. Don’t come under that 40-yard rule unless you are invited in, which happens more often than you might realize. “Sometimes it’s easier to direct them to a more suitable position so they don’t wreck it for everyone.”

“If you are off exploring, the first thing you need to do is find fish,” says Fonzi. “Mark them on your electronics and then try to catch them. So many times, boats will stop and start fishing just because other boats are around. Don’t crowd around other boats and be considerate of others.”

Another attitude deals more with ethics. If you haul in a shorter perch that you might not normally keep, but its air bladder is popping out of its mouth (because it was caught from deeper water), keep it as part of your limit. It’s unlikely that fish would survive.

The best way to learn about proper etiquette and ethics, especially if you are new to the sport, is to hire a skipper to show you the ropes on the water. Not only will you learn how to act properly around other anglers, you will also learn how to catch fish more consistently. To contact Fonzi, call him at 716-998-8373.