Outdoor News Radio – March 19, 2022: A whole lot of fishing

Top topics for this week’s Outdoor News Radio include a fish poaching in northern Minnesota, plus reconciling public access for anglers during a big event on the North Shore this summer. Pat Durkin from Wisconsin Outdoor News joins host Rob Drieslein for the middle portion of this week’s broadcast to talk about big topics in the Badger State from its Natural Resources Board to the always-hot issue of sandhill crane hunting. Tim Lesmeister has a lot on his mind, including results from the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in South Carolina, trout fishing in Missouri, plus a reminder that Outdoor News will be at the Great Waters Trout Fishing Expo in St. Paul this weekend.