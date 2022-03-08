Another contributor to the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild is also a field contributor to the team at Harvesting Nature

Adam Berkelmans, a food writer and recipe developer, lives in Eastern Ontario and enjoys hunting, fishing, foraging, and gardening in order to acquire real food, which he uses to create internationally inspired recipes.

Adam is knows as The Intrepid Eater, and you can follow him at www.theintrepideater.com, where he has content focused on fishing, hunting, gardening, foraging, butchering, pickling and the art of fermentation as well.

You can follow Adam on Facebook as The Intrepid Eater, and on Instagram as @the.intrepid.eater.