Outdoor News Radio – March 5, 2022: From crawdad boils to sacred cows, er, birds

Top topics this week include the dispute over additional bear hunting permits at the Northwest Angle, plus debate with host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman over whether Minnesota actually hosts crawdad boils. Tony Peterson jumps into the show with some timely tips for shed hunting in March, then Dena Vick from King Eider Communications joins Rob to talk about her trout slam ambitions and outlook for the fishing industry this year. Along with Tim Lesmeister, Rob tackles some sacred cows … er, birds, with a discussion about a swan protection bill in the Minnesota legislature and lead in eagles.