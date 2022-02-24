New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 25, 2022

2021-2022 Hunting Season Enforcement (Statewide)

During the 2021-2022 hunting seasons, ECOs patrolled the lands and waters of New York State to ensure hunters were hunting safely and in accordance with the State Environmental Conservation Law. With the final day of the open deer season now closed, ECOs compiled information about offenses. During the 2021/2022 hunting seasons, ECOs issued 1,564 violation level offenses, 691 misdemeanor level offenses, one felony level offense, 99 written warnings. Most infractions occurred during deer hunting season, the most popular big game species to hunt. Officers issued a total of 2,051 charges for infractions of deer hunting regulations. Waterfowl hunting infractions accounted for the second highest category with 184. Of all the charges filed, civilian complaints regarding unlawful action accounted for 1,396 of the enforcement actions initiated.

Memorial Services for Fallen NYPD Officers (New York City)

On Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police attended the memorial services for fallen New York Police Department Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, respectively, both at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. DLE was one of countless law enforcement agencies that attended the two services. Officer Rivera and fellow Officer Wilbert Mora were fatally shot by a man who opened fire during a domestic call. DEC offers its deepest condolences to the families of these two brave Officers, who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their community.

Wrong Way in the Right-of-Way (Herkimer County)

On Dec. 4, ECO Jakaub received a complaint of a suspect caught in the act of shooting and killing a deer while trespassing. The property owner found the suspect under a set of power lines that run through the private property. Originally, the suspect claimed that as long as he was under the power lines, he was within a public right-of-way and allowed to be there and stated he has hunted similar right-of-ways for years. The suspect later acknowledged during an interview that he knew better. In addition, the suspect had already filled his regular season antlered tag the week prior. The deer was donated and the case went to court last month in the town of Schuyler. The hunter plead guilty to penal law trespass and two misdemeanor charges of illegally taking a white-tailed deer and taking a white-tailed deer in excess of the bag limit. He paid a fine of more than $1,000.

Quick-Thinking ECO Helps Save a Life (Erie County)

On Jan. 18, while patrolling the well-known fishing area at Eighteenmile Creek, ECO Mathis noticed a small and oddly parked sedan. The ECO didn’t see anyone inside at first glance, but as he drove around the car again, he noticed a hose connected to the exhaust feeding into the passenger side window. Recognizing this scenario from his training, ECO Mathis immediately exited his vehicle and looked inside the car where he saw an unconscious man reclined in the driver’s seat. Officer Mathis quickly opened the door to ventilate the interior and attempted to wake the man. After a few seconds, the man began to respond, but was lethargic and convulsing. ECO Mathis called an ambulance for further evaluation. Office Mathis also recognized that the man took medication over the prescribed limit and briefed EMTs upon arrival. The man was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and survived the incident.

Weekend Snowmobile Patrols

(Fulton County)

On the weekend of Jan. 28, Environmental Conservation Police Officers Manns, Shaw, Pasciak, Leubner, and Doroski began a multi-day detail focusing on snowmobile activity. ECOs partnered with deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police in an enforcement initiative aimed at ensuring citizens recreating on the snowmobile trails were doing so safely. Over the weekend, the detail encountered approximately 75 snowmobile operators. Seven tickets were issued for snowmobile regulation violations. The detail included portions of the towns of Perth and Mayfield, and areas along the border of Saratoga County.

Social Media Posts Lead to Charges (Jefferson County)

On Dec. 24, 2021, ECO McFee received a call from a resident in the town of Clayton regarding a possible trapping violation. After obtaining the name of the accused trapper, Officer McFee learned the same man had been suspected of illegal hunting activity in the area in the past. The subject also posted images on social media that provided evidence of Environmental Conservation Law violations. On Jan. 16, ECO McFee interviewed the individual and presented him with the evidence, including social media posts. In response, the suspect admitted to several wildlife violations including the illegal take of two deer during the recent hunting season. Officer McFee seized a 12-point white-tailed deer head and an illegally taken coyote during the investigation. The ECO ticketed the man for violations including trapping without a license, taking an antlerless deer without a Deer Management Permit, failure to tag a deer, taking deer with other than a muzzleloader during muzzleloader season, over the limit of white-tailed deer, illegal take of protected wildlife, and failure to report a harvest within seven days. Charges are pending in the Town of Orleans and Town of Clayton courts.

Caught on Tape

(Jefferson County)

On Jan. 20, a Watertown man paid a $700 penalty in the town of Watertown for unlawfully taking a white-tailed deer with the aid of a pre-established bait pile. On Oct. 18, 2021, ECOs Woyton and Jackson investigated a complaint of individuals trespassing and hunting deer on private posted lands. The complainant located a pop-up style hunting blind and trail camera on his family’s property and called ECOs for help. The Officers reviewed images from the trail camera and found photos of a man baiting the area with corn and apples. The same subject was caught on camera hunting over the bait pile on three separate occasions, even dragging a deceased white-tailed deer on Oct. 10. Through further investigation, ECOs were able to identify and locate the suspect in the photos. The subject admitted to owning the trail camera, placing the corn and apples out for deer, and then hunting and killing a deer with the aid of the bait. ECOs charged the man with three counts of hunting deer with the aid of bait and one misdemeanor count of illegal take of big game. The man faces suspension of his hunting privileges in addition to the fine paid in court.

Don’t Swamp Buggy Here

(Dutchess County)

In 2021, ECOs in Dutchess County responded to a protected wetland that was also home to the endangered bog turtle. These small turtles live in unique wetland areas with specific vegetation needed for their life cycle. There are a handful of these specific wetland habitats in New York State. The wetland in question was being used by an individual to recreationally operate a swamp buggy. This activity causes severe damage to the bog turtle’s habitat. An ECO responded to the location and followed the tracks back to the point of origin, located the operator of the buggy, and issued the subject tickets for the damage caused to the wetland.

Enforcement/Information Detail

(Niagara County)

On Jan. 29-30, Forest Rangers Cordell and Kennedy conducted an enforcement and information detail at the Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area (WMA). This area had four shooting ranges with specific legal hours and conditions for use. Rangers checked all range users for compliance and reminded the shooting public that these ranges will close on Feb. 1, 2022. DEC is prohibiting target shooting at the WMA’s dirt mounds along Owen-Bartel Road in the town of Royalton to protect public safety, reduce lead contamination in the environment, provide wildlife habitat, protect down-range power lines, and promote a cleaner and safer Tonawanda WMA. The closure will bring the WMA into compliance with recently adopted regulations for WMAs statewide that prohibit target shooting. Ten citations were issued for violating existing regulations pertaining to the use and protection of this area.