Rigging your flip-over fish house – video

When customizing your flip-over fish house, one thing you need to consider is weight. If you are towing your flip-over house with a snowmobile or track machine, weight isn’t and issue. But if you plan on pulling it by hand, weight can really be a factor.

It’s important to think about how you plan on using the house and figure out what you need to add to help you catch more fish.

This Angling Buzz video shows you how to rig up your flip-over for your individual wants and needs.



Video courtesy of Angling Buzz.