With no wolf season, DNR to refund application fee

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR today announced it will refund the $10 application fee to customers who applied for a wolf harvest permit or preference point for the Fall 2021 wolf harvest season. The department will restore all customer’s wolf preference point records to their Fall 2021 pre-application status.

Following a federal court ruling on Feb. 10, wolves in the lower 48 states were returned to the Federal Endangered Species List. (The ruling excludes wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains region.) Under Wisconsin law, if the wolf is listed on the federal endangered list, the state is not authorized to implement a wolf harvest season.

As a result of this change, the Wisconsin DNR will be refunding the $10 application fee and updating wolf preference points on customer records. The $10 refund check will arrive by U.S. mail. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery.

Other immediate implications of this ruling include the following:

Permits allowing lethal removal of wolves issued to landowners experiencing wolf conflicts are no longer valid. The department has contacted permit holders directly.

The department is not authorized to use lethal control as part of its conflict management program. Non-lethal tools remain available.

The training of dogs to track and trail wolves is not allowed. Dog hunters may no longer pursue wolves for training purposes.