Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 11, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Stephenson County, CPO Swanson concluded a wildlife case that occurred in Ridott. A 67-year-old German Valley man was found to be unlawfully poisoning and trapping wildlife in a sweet corn plot targeting raccoons. Violations included: unlawful take of fur-bearing mammal during a closed season, unlawful setting of trap during a closed season, unlawful use of poison to take a protected species, failure to tag traps, and failure to obtain trapping license. The man was issued two citations, five warnings, and given a mandatory court appearance in Stephenson County. He was referred to a DNR biologist for solutions to the nuisance raccoons.

In Whitteside County, CPOs Meinders and Priest were conducting wildlife investigations in Whiteside county during youth firearm white-tailed deer season. While on patrol the CPOs observed two hunters coming out of the field in a UTV. Both hunters were wearing camouflage but were not wearing the required blaze orange. CPOs Meinders and Priest made contact with the hunters to investigate. The hunters stated they knew it was youth firearm season and they forgot to wear orange during their hunt. Citations and warnings were issued.

In Bureau County, CPO Stanbary cited a female for littering at Hormel Ponds in Bureau County. The citation was issued after the female and another male was earlier evicted from the property after it was discovered the duo was living in a tent on the property. When the illegal campers departed the property, garbage, blankets, and remnants of their camp were left abandoned. Charges against the male are pending.

In Lasalle County, CPO Stanbary and Martin patrolled Starved Rock Trails on foot. Four warnings for hikers off-trail were issued. One citation for entering a restricted area was issued along with a citation for littering after CPOs observed a female throw a lit cannabis cigarette off of a Wildcat Canyon lookout. Three civil cannabis violations were issued and a small amount of cannabis was seized during the same encounter.

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner checked fisherman along the Illinois River near Mertel Gravel where two young men were discovered snagging for fish. CPO Wagner interviewed the boys and found one to be 16 and one 17. Due to their age and no prior serious violations, written warnings were issued. Both were instructed on the rules for snagging and released.

In Winnebago County, CPO Swanson transported a juvenile bald eagle to Hoo Haven in Durand that was found lying in a field in Pecatonica. Hoo Haven staff believes the eagle may be suffering from secondary poisoning (consumed an animal that died from poison) and is under close watch.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn, along with his intern, were informed of four dove hunters who were shooting doves from the road and off of power lines. CPO Finn was able to determine the names of the four hunters and interview all involved. The guns were seized, statements were taken and all four received citations for hunting by use or aid of a motor vehicle, hunting from the highway, and unlawful take of doves.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Kane County, CPO Engledow was informed by CPO Iaffaldano of a trapping complaint in Aurora where an individual was trapping squirrels and possibly raccoons off of the individual’s porch. CPO Engledow interviewed the subject on the incident. After the interview, it was discovered no raccoons had been trapped yet and that the subject had trapped three squirrels (two of which were released at a nature preserve near town). The subject advised he was having damage done to his house from the squirrels and raccoons over the past few months. The subject was unaware there were trapping laws in place for raccoons and was advised he could not legally trap squirrels without a nuisance permit issued by a Wildlife Biologist. The individual was cited for trapping with no valid trapping license and issued written warnings for unlawfully setting traps during a closed season, failure to tag traps with name and address, and for unlawful take of protected species (squirrels by traps). CPO Engledow advised the subject that CPO Iaffaldano would be in contact with him on a later date and would get him information for a Wildlife biologist in his area to possibly issue a nuisance permit for the raccoons and squirrels.

In Kane County, CPO Iaffaldano investigated unlawful herpetoculture activity with the assistance of Ohio DNR. The Ohio resident was in violation of herpetoculture laws in both Ohio and Illinois. The Ohio resident was charged with unlawful sale of native species without a permit, in addition to other changes by Ohio DNR.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber checked dove hunters at the Iroquois State Wildlife Area and Kankakee River State Park. Dove hunters at the Iroquois Wildlife area did very well during the first couple days of the 2021 dove season. Multiple licensing violations were discovered and written warnings were issued.

In Will County, while patrolling DNR property in southwestern Will County, CPO Prasun observed a truck towing a boat trailer with dealer trailer plates mounted to it. After a brief investigation, it was determined the trailer’s actual license plates were expired and the driver borrowed the dealer trailer plates and mounted them on the boat trailer to make it appear as if there were no violations. The driver was subsequently issued a citation for improper use of registration.

In Will County, after receiving a trapping complaint in eastern Will County, CPO Prasun determined a village resident was trapping animals without having proper credentials. After a brief investigation, the homeowner was issued written warnings for no trapping license, no habitat stamp, no name/address on traps, and failure to check traps each day.

In Will County, CPO Prasun has been investigating a large case involving four hunters who had illegally harvested at least eight deer over a three-year period. This occurred in Will County along with another county in southern Illinois. CPO Prasun recently met with the main offender and issued him four citations and one written warning for the Will County part of the case. The citations were for:

• Failure to Report a Doe Harvest By 10 p.m.

• Unlawful Take of a Whitetail Deer for a doe taken in Will County in 2019.

• Unlawful Possession of A Whitetail Deer for an 11-point buck that was illegally taken in southern Illinois in 2019.

• Unlawful Possession of A Whitetail Deer for a 7-point buck that was illegally taken in southern Illinois in 2017.

The written warning was for failure to attach harvest tag immediately upon kill. The offender was given a notice to appear in Will County court. The 11-point and 7-point deer heads were seized as evidence. This case was also presented to a State’s Attorney’s Office in southern Illinois and is currently under review for additional charges.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates responded to a call regarding an injured blue heron at Blackwell Forest preserve. CPO Gates and members of the DuPage County Forest Preserve attempted to catch the injured bird, but it was able to evade capture. The bird will continue to be monitored by the Forest Preserve.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley was on patrol in the Tioga area and came across a boat that seemed out of place. The boat was on a trailer and parked in a field in the middle of nowhere. CPO Wheatley noticed the registration numbers on the bow had been scraped off and painted over on both sides. CPO Wheatley investigated further and found the HIN plate had also been removed. CPO Wheatley had been notified weeks prior that a boat was stolen from Quincy a few weeks back. Upon further investigation, CPO Wheatley confirmed this was the stolen boat. After confirming a few things with the owner, CPO Wheatley contacted Adams County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with the investigating officer. CPO Wheatley found a suspect in the theft had already been arrested in the case. CPO Wheatley took control of the boat and impounded it. CPO Wheatley is still looking into the case in hopes to identify any others responsible for the theft and the person(s) that took possession of the boat after the suspect in the case got rid of it. When more details of the case come to light, further entries will be made.

In Menard County, CPO Wahlbrink handled a complaint of a deer stuck in a fence in Petersburg. After removing the deer from the fence and assessing its injuries, the deer was dispatched and removed from the property.

In Menard County, CPO Thornley checked a fisherman along the Sangamon River. The fisherman was attempting to catch catfish using bluegill as bait. After speaking with the fisherman, CPO Thornley asked where the bluegill was caught. The fisherman stated he caught them from Washington Park in Springfield. CPO Thornley issued a citation for unlawful transport of baitfish from one body of water to another.

In Sangamon County, CPO Thornley traveled to Springfield after receiving a call regarding a beaver with a jar on its head. Upon arrival, and reviewing the video for Springfield public works, it was determined to be a groundhog. CPO Thornley searched the area but was unable to locate the animal. CPO Thornley advised personnel on what to do if the animal was located again.

In Vermilion County, CPO Sanford was advised of an injured owl, which was sighted in rural Vermilion County. CPO Sanford was able to locate the animal, which was captured and transported to the University of Illinois Wildlife Veterinary Clinic for care and rehabilitation.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In St. Clair County, CPO Schachner foot patrolled Kaskaskia State Fish and Wildlife Area for teal hunters and observed a subject shooting at wood ducks. The subject was cited for attempting to take wood ducks during closed season and was warned for killing a wood duck out of season (two weeks prior) and for cutting trees/brush on state property and building a permanent blind.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams checked several nonresident archery deer hunters at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park. With consistency, they had their Either-Sex archery permits but all lacked a habitat stamp or hunting license. Each advised the local license vendor where they had purchased their archery permits (in excess of $400) had failed to sell them “all that they needed” to hunt. The hunters were educated and written warnings were issued.

In Crawford County last summer, CPO Willand located multiple limb lines hanging near the mouth of and up a tributary leading into the Wabash River. The lines were hanging out of the water with exposed hooks, one of which had a decaying catfish carcass attached. Later, CPO Willand, along with assistance from Indiana DNR, was able to locate the individual responsible. The individual was issued a citation as well as multiple written warnings. All limb lines were previously removed and seized due to public safety.

In Johnson county, CPO Wilkinson investigated some teal duck hunters. Five hunters were found in possession of wood ducks. It was determined the hunters unlawfully killed multiple wood ducks during the closed season. Citations and warnings were issued to the hunters.

In Clinton County, The CPO Macias was contacted about an abandoned compound bow and a tree stand in Madison County. The CPO took possession of the gear and is attempting to contact the owner for recovery.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis received a complaint from a Perry County farmer about deer hunters who had parked their truck and blocked his access to a field. Upon arrival, a Perry County Deputy was already on scene and advised two hunters had come out of the woods and claimed ownership of the truck. Both hunters were from Missouri, and neither of them had purchased deer permits, hunting licenses, or Habitat Stamps. Additionally, this occurred during the youth gun season, and neither subject was wearing blaze orange. CPO Lewis cited one of the hunters for not having a nonresident deer permit, no nonresident hunting license, and failure to wear blaze during gun season. The second hunter claimed he was setting up cameras and did not receive citations.

In Perry County, CPOs Lewis and K. Williams received a tip that a bowhunter was baiting with corn at Pyramid State Recreation area. The suspected violator had set up a ground blind approximately 10 yards from a large pile of corn. CPO Lewis caught the hunter in the blind hunting with a crossbow. The hunter admitted to putting out the corn. Additionally, the hunter was not wearing blaze orange/pink, and it was youth firearm season. CPO Lewis issued the hunter citations for hunting over bait and hunting deer during a gun season without blaze orange/pink.

In Marion County, following a complaint, CPO Swindle made contact with a property owner who found der hunting equipment, including bait, on his property. Following the confiscation of the equipment, the property owner identified two males trespassing on his property. CPO Swindle was able to make contact with both male subjects. The subjects were father and son. Following an investigation, the father was cited for hunting without permission and hunting over bait. His son was cited for placement of bait. The items which included a ground blind and trail camera were placed into evidence. While patrolling later in the evening, CPO Swindle observed a truck parked on the grass shoulder of the road. The truck contained a dog box in the bed. While observing the parked truck, another truck arrived. CPO Swindle made contact with three males and one female. All subjects were from out of state and in the area for the world coon hunt. The three males confirmed they were currently hunting outside the parameters of the hunt. CPO Swindle informed them they were hunting out of season and without a valid nonresident hunting license. CPO Swindle cited the three males for hunting without a valid nonresident hunting license.

In Wayne County, CPO Skelton Issued a citation to a landowner for the placement of bait intended for white-tailed deer. The landowner is required to clean the area where the bait was placed, and then wait 10 days before they will be able to hunt the area again.