Outdoor News Radio – January 22, 2022: The SHOT Show, and picking a pup

Top topics from this week’s Outdoor News Radio include the 2022 Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas. Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein also hosts Jerry Sather from Labs Unlimited Kennels to talk about selecting a puppy and how to prepare one’s home for the furry arrival.