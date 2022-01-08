Outdoor News Radio – January 8, 2022: Chasing roosters, among other things

As January 2022 begins to unfold, Outdoor News Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman recap the late ring-necked pheasant hunting season as the latest ice conditions in Minnesota. They also ponder whether Gov. Tim Walz has time to unveil a “signature outdoor initiative” the way some of his predecessors have. Tori McCormick then joins Rob to discuss ice fishing opportunities for stream trout in lakes beginning Jan. 15, plus stream trout fishing in southeast streams, which kicked off on Jan. 1. Sharon “the Birdchick” Stiteler enters the broadcast to talk all things birds as we kick off the new year, then Tim Lesmeister jumps aboard with chatter about black bears and how warm-weather respites in places like Florida and North Carolina treated him and Rob over the holidays.