Outdoor News Radio – January 1, 2022: The year in review

Happy New Year! It’s year in review time on Outdoor News Radio. Tim Lesmeister helps host Rob Drieslein launch the show with a review of some of the top regional outdoors headlines from 2021. Stan Tekiela then jumps in for the third week in a row with more nongame discussion, then a couple of women help Rob begin the new year. First, an upbeat Liz Colson from Women Anglers of Minnesota shares her love of fishing … and being a surgeon… with listeners, then longtime friend of the broadcast, Sharon Stiteler, the Birdchick, talks about new, unusual, and otherwise interesting birding opportunities during the winter, plus her 2022 plans to return to Alaska as a park ranger.