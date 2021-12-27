Keeping up

Art Buchwald was an American humorist best known for his column that appeared in the Washington Post. Buchwald’s column was published nationwide in over 500 newspapers. I read him regularly and one of his column headings was, “Things a Columnist Wouldn’t Know if He Didn’t Open His Mail.” Like Mr. Buchwald, I too find the information I occasionally glean from various news sources informative and that readers may also find this information noteworthy. So, with apologies to Mr. Buchwald, here are a few tidbits I’ve assembled that I’ve found interesting.

We’ve written about the ammunition shortage in a previous blog but, it appears that the shortage is continuing. Last spring, Jason Vanderbrink, president of Remington arms said, the problems the company faced in 2020 have come to an end and the company is back to making ammunition on a 24 hour, seven-day-a-week basis. Vanderbrink recently stated since then his company has acquired two new factories and has hired 1,500 new employees in the past 18 months and that production has increased 40 percent. Vanderbrink noted part of the problem contributing to the current shortage is that raw materials such as lead, copper, and resins are in short supply. In addition, Vanderbrink said there are 12 million new gun owners that are buying ammunition in addition to current gun owners. He also stated his company has produced more than 100 million primers and that despite rumors to the contrary, ammunition is being shipped to distributors for civilian use, and that the government is not buying it all.

Judging from what we saw this past hunting season, supply never quite caught up with demand. The shelves were still bare and what ammunition was available had a much higher price tag than before.

Trout fishermen in New York state can explore trout streams throughout the state by using the DEC’s interactive mapping application. The DECinfo Locator has been updated to include inland trout stream fishing data layers where anglers can view trout streams that are color-coded by management category. These categories are Wild, Wild-Quality, Wild Premier, Stocked and, Stock-Extended. The idea behind this application is to allow fishermen to pick and choose the trout stream fishing experience they prefer. Go to the DEC’s website for more information.

Good news for the Chesapeake Bay. Last fall, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program partnership announced last fall, more than $10 million in grants has been awarded for projects that will protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding watershed. The 49 grants announced promise to generate 12 million dollars in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of more than 22 million. These grants will support on-the-ground projects to improve waterways, restore habitat and strengthen iconic wildlife species. Collectively, the grants will implement water quality improvement practices on more than 45,000 acres, restore more than 45 miles of streamside forest habitat and prevent more than 6,300 tons of pollutants that annually enter the rivers and streams that feed the Chesapeake Bay. Considering water quality in some parts of the bay has been on the decline in recent years, the grants are a welcome relief.

This past summer before the fall turkey season began Pennsylvania amended its hunting laws so that turkey hunters could no longer use rifles to take birds in the fall. Turkey numbers are down significantly in the Keystone state and the game agency said 14 percent of rifle hunters took 33 percent of the birds harvested. We could never understand while rifles were legal for hunting for turkeys in the first place. Killing a turkey feeding in a cornfield 100 yards away isn’t hunting in our opinion, it’s shooting.

Marlin Firearms was sold to Remington a few years back and now Ruger has purchased Marlin from Remington. Ruger will now manufacture some of Marlin’s centerfire rifles specifically Models 1894, 1895 and, the popular lever-action Model 336. Who knew?

Since 2003, fish biologists in DEC’s Hudson and Delaware Marine Fisheries unit have been studying the population, life cycle, and habitats of the endangered Atlantic sturgeon to manage and conserve this signature species. Since the start of the program in 2004, standardized monitoring indicates the number of juvenile Hudson River Atlantic sturgeon is increasing. The average catch rate in recent years is two times higher than that observed during the start of the survey suggesting the Hudson River stock may be recovering in response to the coast-wide fishing moratorium that was enacted 23 years ago. Additional years of monitoring will help establish recovery targets for the species as a whole.

Finally, according to the CDC, nearly half a million cases of Lyme Disease are reported on an annual basis. Those who spend a substantial amount of their time outdoors including hunters, fishermen, campers, hikers, or loggers, make up a significant number of these cases. Now, a new vaccine intent upon preventing the spread of Lyme Disease to humans is in the early stages of clinical testing. If proven successful, this vaccine is slated to become available in the Spring of 2023. In any event, those wishing to be vaccinated against Lyme Disease would require reimmunization every year, as a single dose of this proposed drug is said to provide approximately nine months of immunity. With that being said, the question remains. Will people be lining up for this new vaccine if, and when, it becomes available?