New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 10, 2021

Jumping the Gun to Shotgun Season

(Orange County)

On Nov. 7, ECO Carl received a report of a gunshot and a hunter driving an ATV to the area where the shot was heard to retrieve a deer. The Southern Zone firearms season opened Nov. 20, meaning this deer was illegally taken. Officer Carl quickly responded to investigate a nearby residence. Upon turning the corner of the garage, she saw an eight-point buck in a wagon attached to an ATV. There was corn in the wagon, as well. A search of the garage presented a large cache of deer corn, apples, and bread ready to be used to bait deer. After interviewing the subject, Officer Carl determined the deer was taken with a shotgun during the bow season with the use of a bait pile. The subject was issued several tickets returnable to the Town of Greenville Court. The deer was seized and donated to a local charity.

Hypothermic Hunter

(St. Lawrence County)

Wilderness Search: On Nov. 15 at 9:49 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office requesting Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a 75-year-old hunter who had not returned from hunting earlier that day. Rangers Morehouse, Hanno, Shea, Hogan, and Baldwin were joined in the search by members of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and Star Lake Fire and Ambulance. At 12:39 a.m., Ranger Hanno followed the sound of a voice and found the hunter three-tenths of a mile from his home. The hunter was hypothermic and couldn’t move and responders could not find the subject’s UTV and cane. Rangers carried the hunter out in a litter to Star Lake Ambulance at 1:33 a.m.

Late Hunter

(Herkimer County)

On Nov. 16 at 3:23 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call from Herkimer County 911 regarding an overdue hunter last seen at Stanley Road and Black Creek Road in the town of Norway. Rangers Bills and Piersma responded, along with a friend of the hunter. Rangers made voice contact and found the 45-year-old hunter from Herkimer at 5:19 p.m. The subject was in good condition, but cold and wet. Rangers walked the hunter out of the woods and he declined further medical attention.

First Confirmed EHD Survivor

(Greene County)

During the late summer and early fall, an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) led to the death of a significant number of whitetail deer in parts of New York. On Nov. 2, ECO Palmateer received information from a Catskill family about a youth hunter who arrowed a buck with deformities on its hooves. The family reported that it looked like the hooves were starting to detach from the deer. The ECO spoke with DEC Wildlife Pathologist Kevin Hynes, who advised that these symptoms are historically indicative of deer that has survived the EHD virus. Hynes requested the deer be brought in for testing and the family donated the deer and gut pile to DEC. ECO Palmateer transported the deer to the Wildlife Health Unit in Delmar, where staff tested the spleen and hooves and found the presence of the EHD virus in both. This is the first deer in New York State to be confirmed as an EHD survivor. For more information on EHD, visit the DEC website Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease – NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation.

All Wrong

(Greene County)

In early October, ECO Palmateer received an anonymous tip about a wounded bear seen near land conservancy property in the town of Greenville during opening weekend of bow season. Knowing this area is closed to hunting and not high density for bears, ECO Palmateer contacted Investigator Sulkey for help surveying the area. The Officers discovered four tree stands baited with mixtures of feed, corn, and mineral blocks. They also located a broken arrow with blood on it. On Nov. 6, opening day of crossbow hunting, ECOs Palmateer, Smith, and Investigator Sulkey returned to the location just after sunrise. They observed four subjects, including one minor, hunting over bait. One subject also possessed an illegal crossbow. After conducting interviews with the subjects, one hunter admitted to shooting and wounding the bear on opening day of bow season. Officers issued 11 tickets, including charges of hunting deer with the aid of bait, placing salt licks on lands inhabited by deer, illegal feeding of whitetail deer, hunting with an illegal crossbow, failing to carry tags afield, hunting bear with the aid of bait, and illegal pursuit of black bear. All tickets are returnable to the Town of Greenville Court.

Illegal Take of 10-Point Buck

(Greene County)

On Nov. 2, ECO Palmateer received an anonymous tip about a subject shooting a deer in the town of Catskill. In response, the ECO interviewed the hunter who admitted to shooting the 10-point-buck in the woods next to his house. The hunter showed Officer Palmateer the untagged deer hanging in his garage and Palmateer noticed a kernel of corn in the gut pile of the deer in a garbage can nearby. The Officer requested to be shown the location where the deer was shot and noticed a feeder with corn attached to a nearby tree, in addition to a large bin of pears in the hunter’s driveway used to feed deer. ECO Palmateer seized the deer and the hunter’s tag and ticketed him for unlawful feeding of whitetail deer, hunting deer with the aid of a pre-established bait pile, failure to tag deer as required, and the illegal take of whitetail deer. The venison was donated to the Venison Donation Coalition.

Don’t Hunt Here

(Orange County)

On Nov. 6, ECO Schneider responded to a horse farm in Warwick after receiving complaints from local police and the property owner about multiple individuals trespassing on the farm. The complainants reported seeing people on the property hunting. Officer Schneider responded and observed individuals gathered around a dead 11-point buck lying next to one of the vehicles. After speaking with a local police officer on scene and the landowner, the ECO learned that none of the individuals had been granted permission to hunt the legally posted property. Further investigation revealed a cocked and loaded crossbow in one of the vehicles. All of the hunters received multiple tickets and were escorted off the property.

A Weekend at Grandpa’s

(Oneida County)

On Nov. 9, ECO Noyes received reports from a Michigan Conservation Officer regarding a video circulating on social media of a Michigan resident deer hunting somewhere in Oneida County. The resulting investigation determined the person was hunting without a New York State hunting license and possibly had shot a deer the day before in the Rome area. In Rome, Officer Noyes visited the home of the hunter’s grandfather and discovered that the Michigan man had in fact shot and wounded a deer over an area baited with apples and pumpkins behind the residence. Working with the Michigan Conservation Officer, ECO Noyes determined that both the hunter and grandfather were responsible. Both received tickets for hunting over bait, attempted illegal take of deer, and hunting without a license, all returnable to Rome City Court.

Sidewalk Sale of Seafood

(Kings County)

On Nov. 15, ECOs Pansini and Currey from the Marine Enforcement Unit conducted a patrol on 8th Avenue in Kings County, a location known for illegal sales of seafood. The ECOs checked for regulated species offered for sale by markets and sidewalk vendors. During their patrol, the ECOs seized 24 untagged and undersized striped bass offered for sale on the street. In addition, the Officers seized 12 untagged tautog, as well as 80 undersized oyster toadfish offered for sale by multiple seafood retail markets along 8th Avenue. All seized marine species determined to be safe for consumption were donated to a local charity. When not conducting boat patrol, Officers assigned to the Marine Unit typically conduct patrols that focus on commercial fishing violations in retail markets.

Illegally Harvested Black Bear

(Greene County)

On Nov. 20, ECO Smith received a call from a concerned hunter in the town of Lexington regarding an illegally harvested black bear. The hunter was afield for the opening morning of the regular season for the Southern Zone and witnessed a sow with three cubs descending the mountain through his property. He contacted the other members of his hunting party to advise them it is illegal to harvest a bear from a group in the Southern Zone. Shortly after texting his hunting party he heard four shots from an adjacent property in the direction the bears were traveling. The hunter later located evidence of an animal being harvested and contacted ECO Smith. ECOs Smith and Palmateer responded to the location to investigate and collect evidence, including photos, video, and witness statements. After interviewing nearby residents, the ECOs located the sow bear carcass at a residence in Prattsville. The individual that harvested the bear admitted to taking the sow and was issued appearance tickets returnable in the town of Lexington Court. The bear was seized as evidence and the meat donated.

Bait Camp Busted

(Greene County)

On Nov. 21, Greene County ECOs busted a baited hunting camp in the town of Hunter after receiving tips one week before opening day of the rifle season. Acting on the tips, ECO Palmateer and Investigator Sulkey surveilled the property and found piles of corn at multiple locations. On opening morning, ECOs Palmateer, Smith, and Investigator Sulkey entered the property and found three different subjects hunting over large piles of corn. After further investigation, the Officers discovered a fourth hunter had shot a black bear on the same property. The ECOs found the bear lying un-tagged approximately 10 yards from the bait. The Officers seized the bear and ticketed the shooter for hunting with the aid of bait, failing to tag as required, and illegally taking black bear. The three other hunters were ticked for hunting with the aid of pre-established bait.

Big Game Checkpoint

(Bronx County)

On Nov. 21, ECOs set up a deer checkpoint on roads leading up to the Throgs Neck Bridge in Bronx County. They were joined by New York State Police, New York Police Department’s Highway Unit, and Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority Police Officers in a joint effort to enforce hunting regulations for the taking of deer and bear and the proper loading of firearms. Approximately 186 firearms, 82 deer, and three bears passed through the multi-agency detail that Sunday. During the checkpoint, numerous tickets for violations of Environmental Conservation Law were issued for hunting and tagging violations.

Treestand Fall

(Sullivan County)

On Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m., Ranger Stratton heard a radio call for a 73-year-old who had fallen out of a tree stand while hunting. Ranger Stratton reached the hunter and transported him out of the woods via ATV. At 3:30 p.m., the hunter was flown via LifeNet to Westchester Medical Center.