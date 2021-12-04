Outdoor News Radio – December 4, 2021

Big talk on this week’s Outdoor News Radio is the new Minnesota state-record muskie (it’s official now), and host Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister talk about the big fish along with the status of moose across the northern United States. Drieslein kicks off the broadcast with Tim Spielman and discussion on the 2021 deer kill, plus the latest on ice conditions. In between, Kyle Smith from Revital Outdoors joins to talk about his brand of CBD oil to help modern outdoorsmen with joint pain and other ailments, plus “Tackle” Terry Tuma and Drieslein preview the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Show at RiverCentre.