Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

APRIL 24: WTU Tinker’s Creek Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., The Venue South – Quality Inn, 4742 Brecksville Road, Richfield. For more info, call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

APRIL 25: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Central Ohio Big Game banquet, Franklin County Fairgrounds Ganyard Building, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard. For more info, call Bill Van Horn, 740-438-5814.

MAY 1: WTU Buffington Island Friday Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Cooper Hollow Farms and Event Barn, 56360 State Route 124, Portland, Ohio. For more info, call Jeremy Hupp, 740-416-5490.

MAY 2: WTU Buffington Island Saturday Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Cooper Hollow Farms and Event Barn, 56360 State Route 124, Portland, Ohio. For more info, call Jeremy Hupp, 740-416-5490.

SHOWS

MAY 22-24: Coschocton Flint Festival/ Knapin, Coshocton County Fairgrounds, 707 Kenilworth Ave., Coshocton. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call Ed Moreland, 740-501-8483.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2. Championship, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Crystal Springs Bowhunters: 7988 Deerfiefld Ave., Canal Fulton. 3-D archery; Sunday shoots start in March, every third Sunday, registration 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday night fun shoots start in July, Labor Day shoot in September. For more info, call club president Tom Poorman, 330-209-8085.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Field and Stream Bowhunters: 11434 Township Highway 109, Van Buren. For more info, call John Fenimore, 419-957-8764. 3D shoots: May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 17. Registration 8 a.m. until noon.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: 2276 Seeman St. SW, Sparta. Shoots planned for April 12, May 2-3, June 6-7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, and Sept. 13. For more info, visit www.loneeaglebowmen.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744. Open to the public and crossbows welcome. Open to the public bale shoot nights, 4 p.m. until dark, starting April 1 through October.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

APRIL 18-19: South Zone youth spring turkey season.

APRIL 25-26: Northeast Zone youth spring turkey season.

APRIL 25: South Zone spring turkey opens.

MAY 2: Northeast Zone spring turkey opens.

MAY 24: South Zone spring turkey closes.

MAY 31: Northeast Zone spring turkey closes.

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Black River Game Club: 1st Tuesday of every month, North Park Community Center, 1229 Elm St., Grafton. For more info, call Steve Fedyk, 440-773-3769.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Richland County Fish and Game Protective Association: Sporting clay shoots, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 4, April 19, May 2, May 17, June 6, June 21, July 11, July 19, Aug. 1, Aug. 16, Sept. 5, Sept. 20. 1360 Poth Road, Mansfield. For more info, call Misti Clark, 419-571-3408.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

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