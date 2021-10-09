Outdoor News Radio – Oct. 9, 2021: Pheasant hunting forecast, Wis. wolf season quota …

Topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio broadcast include a quick forecast for the Oct. 16 Minnesota pheasant hunting opener, plus a discussion about deer being transported from a Wisconsin game farm to Minnesota facilities. Wisconsin announced its wolf season quota, which generates discussion for host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein, Editor Tim Spielman and regular co-host Tim Lesmeister. In between, Jennifer Burington from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture joins the show to chat about firewood transport rules in the state. Other topics include changes to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and new inductees to the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wis.