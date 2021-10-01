World-Class Pheasant Hunting Awaits You in Aberdeen, South Dakota

Ring Necked Pheasant at Pennsylvania State Game Lands #167

The pheasant-rich prairie of Northeastern South Dakota is beckoning you to join hunters from all corners of the world convening to feast on the world’s most prestigious hunting grounds for ring-neck pheasants.

The Legacy of Pheasant Hunting in Northeastern South Dakota

For decades, generations of hunters donning orange attire and a desire to enjoy world-class pheasant hunting have made their yearly pilgrimage to the pheasant hunting capitol of the world: Brown County and Aberdeen, SD. Continuously enticed by a gracious and thriving population of pheasant habitats spreading across over 300,000 acres of public hunting land, nowhere else will you find the freedom, thrill, and rich hospitality that warmly invites hunters to partake in the tradition of pheasant hunting every fall, from October through January.

Named as one of the top producing locations to harvest roosters in the region, Aberdeen consistently ranks in the top half locations for birds per hunter thanks to the ongoing preservation efforts of the Aberdeen Pheasant Coalition. Providing the optimal environment for the pheasant population to not only thrive, but grow and spread over time, you won’t find a better place in the region to ensure you bag your limit this hunting season.

2021 Pheasant Hunting Season Need-to-Knows

Opening on Saturday, October 16th, and closing Monday, January 31st, the 2021 Pheasant Hunting Season is certain to be one of the best yet, with estimates showing the bird population to outnumber hunters 9.14 to 1. With opportunities for hunters of all skill levels to enjoy the thrill of the hunt in Brown County, there’s no better time than now to enjoy the greatest bird hunting around. To learn about the outlook of the 2021 Hunting Season, visit the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks.

Start Planning Your Trip to Aberdeen, SD Today!

Whether it’s the quality birds in the area or the legacy of rich tradition that precedes Aberdeen as the place to be during hunting season, you’re certain to realize that the thrill of the hunt is as much about the birds you bag as it is the people you meet, the experiences you share with one another, and the memories you make along the way. Dripping in Midwestern hospitality, Aberdeen offers an atmosphere that not only supports, but facilitates the greatest pheasant hunting experience possible.

We’ve Got Ample Room for You to Play

Come for the experience. Return for the tradition. Aberdeen, South Dakota is THE place to plan your next pheasant hunting trip. Bag your limit and create some incredible memories along the way. Aberdeen offers a variety of pheasant hunting options to suit your interests and your budget. Check out the many self-guided and full-guided hunting experiences that await you today!

We’ve Got Ample Rooms for You to Stay

After an unforgettable pheasant hunting expedition, come back to Aberdeen to rest and recharge before tomorrow’s next big adventure. With a variety of lodging options that cater to the unique needs Aberdeen Hotel Alliance Minnesota Outdoor News Article 2021

of hunters throughout hunting season, you’ll have everything you need – including pet-friendly hotels and hotels with bird cleaning facilities available on-site. Sprinkled around the community of Aberdeen, you’ll be only moments away from the vibrant dining, drinking, and nightlife establishments of the area no matter where you stay. To learn more about the variety of lodging accommodations in Aberdeen and to book your upcoming stay, click here.

Feel the Rush of the Flush

There is no feeling like dropping ringnecks out of the sky. And there is no place in the world better than Aberdeen, South Dakota to experience the rush of the flush. World class hunting, top-notch accommodations, and the friendliest people in the Midwest are all here to make sure you enjoy creating a new tradition. We’ll see you in the fields.