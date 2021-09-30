Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – October 1, 2021

Season Dates

Oct. 1: Lake sturgeon hook & line C&R season opens on St. Croix River downstream from the St. Croix Falls dam

Oct. 3: Deer hunt for those with disabilities opens

Oct. 5: Black bear (zones A, B, & D, with dogs & all legal methods) season closes

Oct. 6: Black bear (without dogs) season opens (zones A, B, & D)

Oct. 9: Youth Deer Hunt (10/9-10/10)

Oct. 11: Deer hunt for those with disabilities closes

Oct. 12: Black bear in all remaining zones/methods seasons close

Oct. 15: Inland trout season closes

Oct. 15: Lake sturgeon hook & line C&R season closes on St. Croix River downstream from St. Croix Falls dam

Oct. 16: Pheasant, Hungarian partridge, sharptails (tentative), bobwhite quail, & ruffed grouse (Zone B) seasons open

Oct. 16: Cottontail (South Zone), raccoon (for residents), fisher, fox (hunting & trapping), & coyote (trapping) seasons open

Oct. 16: Bobcat (period 1) and early elk seasons open

Oct. 23: Mink & muskrat season opens (statewide except Mississippi River Zone)

Oct. 30: Raccoon season (non-residents, hunting & trapping)

Oct. 31: Deadline For Purchasing Lake Winnebago System Lake Sturgeon Spearing Permits (always)

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 2: WTU Roche-A-Cri Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cedar Shack, Adams. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Oct. 2: Rock River Rescue, 5:30 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Tom Beyer, 920-988-6965.

Oct. 2: New Lisbon Sports Club Banquet, New Lisbon Community Center.

Oct. 9: PF Marquette/Columbia County Chapter 682 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., JJ’s Rivers Bend Resort, Montello. For more info call Eric, 414-377-1014.

Oct. 7: WTU Northwest Wisconsin Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shell Lake Art Center. For more info call Dave Zaloudek, 715-520-7408.

Oct. 7: Walleyes For Tomorrow, 4:30 p.m., The Columbian, West Bend. For more info call Craig Rohde, 262-357-4211.

Oct. 7: WTU Winnagamie Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, Oshkosh. For more info call Jodi Vandermolenm, 920-235-2962.

Oct. 12: WTU Kewaunee County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet Hall, Luxemburg. For more info call Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

Oct. 14: WTU Great Lakes Chapter Banquet,

5 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, Superior. For more info call Bob Latscher Jr., 218-391-0630.

Oct. 14: Wings Over Wisconsin-Kettle Moraine Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Columbian, West Bend. For more info call Richard Knoebel, 920-980-1392.

Oct. 16: WTU Iowa County Chapter Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville. For more info call Erik Miller, 608-574-4119.

Oct. 16: WTU Big 4 + Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, Florence. For more info call JoAnne Smith, 715-674-2020.

Oct. 21: WTU Marathon Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

Oct. 21: WTU South Central Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, Monroe. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2224.

Oct. 21: Flambeau River Chapter of the Ruffled Grouse Society Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, Fifield. For more info call Tony, 715-332-5121.

Oct. 23: WTU Sparta-Melrose-Mindoro Deer Hunters Bash, 5 p.m., Log Cabin, Bangor. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2224.

Oct. 23: WTU Newaygo Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Phelps Area Chapter Banquet. For more info call Candy Loppnow, 715-617-3496.

Oct. 26: DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m. , Northwoods Veterans Center, Merrill. For more info call Bill Bialecki, 715-536-5810.

Nov. 1: DU South Suburban Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., River City Lanes, Waterford. For more info call Scott Gunderson, 414-581-3157.

Nov. 3: WTU Columbus Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Savanna Oaks Community Center, Fall River. For more info call Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426.

Nov. 6: WTU Flambeau Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Lanes, Park Falls. For more info call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

Nov. 9: WTU Green Bay Deer Hunters Bash Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay. For more info call Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

Nov. 17: WTU Stoddard/Genoa County Chapter Banquet, 6 p.m., Stoddard American Legion. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Dec. 2: WWA Waukesha Chapter X-mas Bash Banquet, Rustic Manor, Hartland. For more info call Mike Alaimo, 262-443-4674.

Dec. 4: WTU Hunters Appreciation Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2224.

Dec. 11: WTU Wisconsin South Life Member Banquet, 4 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2021. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Oct. 1 & 2: Iron River Community Center.

Oct. 15 & 16: Shooter’s Banquet/Restaurant.

Oct. 23: Flat Creek Inn.

Dec. 10-12: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show, Fri. 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth, MN. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Tournaments/Contest

R100 Archery Tournament. For more info call Don Schwarz, 608-343-9022 or www.spartarg.com

Oct. 1-3: Phelps Chamber of Commerce 41st Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more info call Amy Thomason, 715-545-3800. www.phelpswi.us/event/midwest-musky-classic.

Oct. 15-16: Turtle Flambeau Flowage Association, Gateway Lodge. For more info call Wayne, 715-476-7878.

Shooting/Archery

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club, 9408 Winnegamie Dr, Oshkosh, WI. For information call 920-284-6976.

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 10-11: Capital Centre, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland Conservation Club, Schedule of events. For more info call, 608-444-3885.

10-week Outdoor Archery League will begin July 8. For more information call 608-444-3885.

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Oct. 14-Dec 16: Women’s Fall League, 6-7p.m.

Nov. 5-Dec. 17: Indoor Vegas League, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 2022: 3D Leagues, 5:30, Mon., Tues., & Wed.

Open Shooting 3D line, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon., Tues., & Wed.

Open Spot League, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thurs., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.

Jan. 6: Women’s League, 12 weeks.

Jan. 7: Regular Indoor Spot League Night, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., 12 weeks.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the first Wednesday of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets third Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the third Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the third Tuesday of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the second Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every third Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets second Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets first Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the first and third Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets third Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the first Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets second Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the third Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets second Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets second Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the second Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the third Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the first Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets first Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets second Tuesday of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the first Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.