New York Outdoor News Calendar – October 1, 2021

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

Note to Waterfowlers: Please check the Hunting & Trapping regulations guide for more specific details on seasons and bag limits for October waterfowl and Canada goose season dates. Or, visit: dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/huntseason21.pdf.

Sept. 30: Early goose hunting season closes for central and eastern Long Island.

Oct. 1: Archery season for deer opens in the Southern Zone. Many small game seasons open throughout New York, as well as coyote season. Fall turkey season opens in the Northern Zone.

Oct. 13-23: Northern Zone crossbow season.

Oct. 14: Fall turkey season closes in the Northern Zone.

Oct. 16-23: Northern Zone early muzzleloading season.

Oct. 16-29: Southern Zone fall turkey season

Oct. 17: Pheasant season opens in most of western New York

Oct. 24: Regular big game season begins in the Northern Zone

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons open in most of eastern and parts of southern New York. Raccoon, fox, skunk, opossum & weasel hunting seasons open in upstate New York. Fisher trapping opens in most of eastern New York, except the Adirondacks.

Oct. 25-30: Fisher trapping season in parts of western and southern New York.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 2: WTU Adirondack Mountain Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Rainbow Hall, Altona. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Oct. 9: WTU East Worcester Fish & Game Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game. For more info call Dave Lorette, 607-397-1740.

Oct. 23: NYS Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame Banquet at Theodore’s Restaurant, 3231 Seneca Turnpike (Rt. 5) in Canastota. Reservations due by Oct. 8. Info: nysohof.org or call 315-829-3588.

Education/Seminars

DEC’s Hunter Education Program: DEC is now offering in-person sportsman education courses, To register visit: register-ed.com/programs/new_york. Also, to sign up for an online course visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Oct. 22: Big Game Butchering Class with Mike Cardis, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m..Space is limited to 40 registrants. Adults $25 & under 18 free. Capital District Sportsman Center,Grafton, N.Y. To register, visit cdsc.education.

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manilus. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburgh. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

Oct. 3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Gun Show, Babylon. Info: 631-241-3299.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 13-14: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-16, 2022: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 22-23, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Albany Gun & Knife Show, Empire State Plaza. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 28-30, 2022: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 17-20, 2022: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 19-20, 2022: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: adkshow.com.

March 3-6, 2022: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: suffern.sportshows.com.

March 10-13, 2022: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

April. 23-24, 2022: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.