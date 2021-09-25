Outdoor News Radio – September 25, 2021

This week’s Outdoor News Radio is dedicated to the great Loral I Delaney, who died on Sunday, Sept. 19. Host Rob Drieslein as well as guests Tim Spielman and Tim Lesmeister spend time remembering this incredible dog trainer, professional shooter, and businesswoman who co-launched Game Fair with her husband, Chuck. In between the Tims, Scott Arvig from Del Tone Shooting Range outside St. Cloud joins the program to talk about prime-time shooting tips for sighting in your rifle. Stan Tekiela also joins Rob for a segment to wrap up recent chats the duo have had about fall migration and nature notes.