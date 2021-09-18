Outdoor News Radio – September 18, 2021

How is continued low water treating accesses and anglers across the region? Professional angler “Tackle” Terry Tuma (or “T3” as he’s affectionately known) shares his insight on fall fishing conditions and tactics in this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Stan Tekiela also drops in to talk about fall mushroom hunting, and old buddy Tim Lesmeister offers his thoughts on the CWD Action Coalition. Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman kick off the show with a smoky forecast for the 2021 Minnesota ring-necked pheasant hunting season, which opens on Oct. 16.