Outdoor News Radio – September 11, 2021

The review of the 2021 experimental early teal hunting season dominates discussion of this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman talk about compliance and the success that hunters encountered. Then Stan Tekiela drops in to discuss a couple of his recent columns on topics like staging purple martins and (un)common terns. Finally, Tim Lesmeister and Rob talk late-summer stream trout fishing, whether America needs more national parks … and what exactly was Brad Pitt’s breakout movie?!