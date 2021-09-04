Outdoor News Radio – September 4, 2021

It’s early teal season weekend here in Minnesota, and host Rob Drieslein spends time with Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman on that topic as well as with “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler, who is back in the Twin Cities after a summer in Alaska. Sharon also shares tales of her encounters with Alaskan big critters and offers her perspective on how drought and low water has affected birding opportunities around Minnesota late this summer. In between, Dale Meinders from the Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited Club joins Rob to chat about fall fishing opportunities.

